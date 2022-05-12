Powerball Numbers for May 9, 2022: $59 Million Jackpot

This Monday the Powerball drawing was held on May 9 and the estimated jackpot was $59 million dollars with the cash prize being $33.9 million.

Powerball numbers were announced just a short time ago, please check your ticket so you can confirm the sequence with yours, best of luck!

The winning Powerball numbers were: 18, 56, 30, 35 and 52. The Powerball was: 05.

The Power Play multiplier digit was 2X.

Congratulations on winning the grand prize, we hope you are the winner

How to play Powerball?

Every time the multimillion jackpot rolls over, the prize grows bigger. Tickets cost only $2 or $3, based on your choice.

You can play Powerball for $2, Powerball plus Power Play for $3, Powerball with Double Play for $3, or if you want to increase your chances, you can buy a $4 Powerball L ticket with Power Play and Double Play for $4.