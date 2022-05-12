Powerball Numbers for May 9, 2022: $59 Million Jackpot

This Monday the Powerball drawing was held on May 9 and the estimated jackpot was $59 million dollars with the cash prize being $33.9 million.
Powerball numbers were announced just a short time ago, please check your ticket so you can confirm the sequence with yours, best of luck!
The winning Powerball numbers were: 18, 56, 30, 35 and 52. The Powerball was: 05.
The Power Play multiplier digit was 2X.
Congratulations on winning the grand prize, we hope you are the winner
How to play Powerball?
Every time the multimillion jackpot rolls over, the prize grows bigger. Tickets cost only $2 or $3, based on your choice.
You can play Powerball for $2, Powerball plus Power Play for $3, Powerball with Double Play for $3, or if you want to increase your chances, you can buy a $4 Powerball L ticket with Power Play and Double Play for $4.
Purchase your ticket from a retailer
There are five panels on each ticket, so you can pay each panel five times.
1. In the upper play area, you can choose your favorite five Powerball Numbers from 1 – 69, or you can choose the Quick Pick option, which will choose your Powerball Numbers for you.
2. You must then choose a Powerball number between 1 and 26 from the lower play area
3. Additionally, you have the chance to win a cash prize in another additional drawing after the initial Powerball drawing, if you enter the same Powerball Numbers on your ticket and Play box on your ticket, you can use the same Powerball Numbers. The only difference is that a Double Play costs $1 more per play.
4. Mark the Power Play box if you wish to multiply prizes other than the jackpot. The additional cost per play is only $1.
5. Select the number of draws you wish to play under Advance Play or tell your retailer how many advances draws you would like to play.
6. To receive a $2 Powerball, a $2 State Lotto, and a $2 Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket, check the Jackpot Combo box.
7. Make sure you carefully review your selections once you receive the draw Powerball Numbers. It is not possible to cancel a Powerball ticket.
8. Give the cashier your play slip and payment. You will receive a ticket that includes your Powerball Numbers, draw date(s), and additional options (Power Play and/or Double Play).
Each drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.
Those who want to purchase tickets on the night of the drawing must do so by 10:00 p.m. ET.