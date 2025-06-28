Cambodia’s Hun Sen Threatens to Expose Shinawatra Family

BANGKOK – Thailand and Cambodia are facing their worst diplomatic crisis in years after Hun Sen, Cambodia’s influential Senate President and former Prime Minister, issued a sharp warning to Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

In a heated three-hour broadcast on his official Facebook page on 27 June, Hun Sen accused Paetongtarn of betraying shared trust and threatened to reveal confidential conversations with her family.

He hinted that these might include remarks considered as breaches of Thailand’s strict lèse-majesté laws. The dispute, fuelled by an ongoing border conflict and a leaked phone call, has shaken Thailand’s political scene and placed extra pressure on Paetongtarn’s already fragile government.

The latest tensions began with the leak of a 17-minute phone conversation from 15 June, confirmed as genuine by both sides. During the call, Paetongtarn addressed Hun Sen as “uncle,” a sign of the close relationship between the Cambodian leader and her father, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. In the recording,

Paetongtarn criticised Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, calling him an “opponent” amid an ongoing border dispute. She also asked Hun Sen to help reduce tensions, urging him not to listen to “the opposite side”. Hun Sen later claimed that Paetongtarn’s comments about the General amounted to a Royal insult, as senior military appointments are decided by royal order.

He stated, “An insult to a regional commander is an insult to the King,” accusing Paetongtarn of an act that could be seen as lèse-majesté, a charge that can result in up to 15 years in prison for each offence in Thailand.

Hun Sen also threatened to release more recordings, warning that the contents could further damage the Shinawatra family’s name and Paetongtarn’s position.

Hun Sen’s Long-Standing Ties

Hun Sen’s relationship with the Shinawatra family goes back decades and has included support during difficult periods. After Thaksin was ousted in the 2006 Thai coup, Cambodia provided a haven for the Shinawatras, including Thaksin’s sister Yingluck, who escaped Thailand in 2017 after her removal from office.

On 27 June, Hun Sen claimed Yingluck used a Cambodian passport to leave the country, a new detail that has added to the anger.

That long friendship has now broken down. Hun Sen expressed deep disappointment, saying, “I never thought the family I helped would become prime minister and then cause these problems.”

He accused Paetongtarn of using action against Cambodian-based scam call centres as an excuse for tough border policies, worsening the standoff. He also suggested he would reveal “secret plans” involving Thaksin, which could include accusations of treason and offending the monarchy.

The diplomatic spat is tied to a longstanding border dispute that flared up in May 2025 when a Cambodian soldier was killed by Thai forces. Since then, both sides have increased troop numbers, with Cambodia halting fuel and gas imports from Thailand and Thailand partially closing border posts to non-essential travel.

On 26 June, Paetongtarn visited Aranyaprathet, a major trading town on the border, while Hun Sen reviewed Cambodian outposts, signalling that both sides are on high alert.

Thailand also cut broadband and mobile services to Cambodia, saying it was to stop scam operations. Paetongtarn promised, “The more they lose, the safer Thais are.” Hun Sen dismissed this explanation, accusing Thailand of threatening Cambodia’s independence. He dared Thailand to take the border dispute to the International Court of Justice, saying, “File your 5,000 complaints – I don’t care.”

Political Crisis at Home

The leak has sparked a political storm in Bangkok. Paetongtarn’s coalition, led by the Pheu Thai Party, was already unstable, depending on deals with conservative and royalist parties. The Bhumjaithai Party, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, left the coalition last week, blaming the leak for undermining Thailand’s security and military reputation. This has left Paetongtarn’s government with a slim majority, facing a possible no-confidence vote and rising street protests.

Hun Sen also claimed that Paetongtarn discussed removing Anutin from his cabinet posts, and warned her about the possible fallout, suggesting more damaging secrets could be revealed.

With Thaksin soon to face a lèse-majesté trial and activists preparing large rallies to demand Paetongtarn’s resignation, Thailand faces a tense period with the risk of political chaos.

Thailand’s foreign ministry expressed surprise at Hun Sen’s “unprecedented public attack” and stressed the need for talks to settle the row. Paetongtarn’s planned discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron on 27 June highlights her efforts to seek international backing.

At home, though, her perceived closeness to Hun Sen and her remarks about the military have drawn sharp criticism from right-wing groups and the army, which has a history of toppling Shinawatra-led governments.

The crisis has raised concerns about Thailand’s security and its standing in the region. The Shinawatra family’s links to Hun Sen, once an advantage, now look like a problem, with critics saying Paetongtarn’s reliance on personal connections has weakened her ability to manage foreign policy disputes.

As Thailand prepares for court decisions, street protests and possible military involvement, Paetongtarn’s time as prime minister is under threat. The leaked call and Hun Sen’s warnings have not only soured Thai-Cambodian relations but also exposed deep rifts in Thai politics.

The Shinawatra family now faces one of its toughest challenges yet, with lèse-majesté accusations and a split coalition putting Paetongtarn’s future in doubt. With talk of more revelations from Hun Sen, the region watches closely, alert to the risk of the dispute getting even worse.

