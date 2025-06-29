Politics

Cambodia’s Exlied Opposition Leader Exposes Hun Sen’s Lies

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Sam Rainsy says strongman whipping up nationalist sentiment as Thailand cracks down on Hun Sen's scam empire

PARIS, France – Sam Rainsy, a well-known Cambodian opposition figure now living in exile, says Hun Sen’s anger towards Thailand comes from fear, not patriotism. He believes Hun Sen is worried about losing the illegal income that keeps his regime in power, especially as Thai authorities crack down on cross-border scam operations.

In a recent message posted on his X account, Sam Rainsy explained that Hun Sen’s accusations against Thailand are a cover to hide how much his government depends on money from Chinese-run crime syndicates. These groups, active along Cambodia’s borders, have become targets of Thai police in their latest clampdown.

The former Cambodian prime minister recently spent hours attacking Thailand and the Shinawatra family during a televised speech, claiming he had been betrayed by Thailand’s leaders.

Sam Rainsy dismissed these claims as an attempt to stir up old rivalries and distract people from the real issue: the Thai-led fight against cyber scams based near the border, which allegedly provide huge sums to Hun Sen’s inner circle.

Investigations by outlets like Reuters and Global Witness have previously shown how Hun Sen’s family and close allies gained large fortunes and bought foreign citizenships, while most Cambodians saw little benefit.

Sam Rainsy, who helped found the now-banned Cambodian National Rescue Party, has lived in Paris since 2015. In 2019, he tried to return to Cambodia but was stopped in Paris when Thai authorities refused to let him transfer flights in Bangkok.

In his latest statement, Sam Rainsy described the scam businesses as bringing in at least $12 billion each year, almost half of Cambodia’s total economic output. He said years of corruption had drained other sources of income, so the government now relies heavily on criminal ventures.

He argued that Thailand’s recent actions put these earnings at risk.

Sam Rainsy pointed out that this is not the first time Hun Sen has tried to use patriotic feelings to shore up support. He mentioned the riots in Phnom Penh in 2003, sparked by a false story involving a Thai actress, and the 2011 border dispute at Preah Vihear temple. Both times, he said, Hun Sen used nationalism to cover up domestic problems.

Hun Sen’s public criticism of Thailand appears to be a tactic to distract from mounting pressure as Thai authorities target criminal networks that have long supported his rule in Cambodia.

Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
