Connect with us

Politics

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Urged to Withdraw from Coalition Pact
Advertisement

News Politics World News

Canada's Trudeau Slammed for Manslpaining to Italian PM at G7 Summit

News Politics

Lawyer Pushes for Move Forward Party Dissolution Over Article 112

News Politics

Political Conflict in Thailand Could Lead to Another Coup

News News Asia Politics World News

Group of Seven Nations G7 to Lessen Reliance on China

News News Asia Politics

Poll Finds 55% of Chinese in Favour of "Launching Unification War on Taiwan

Politics

The Remarkable Journey of Kayleigh McEnany: From Political Expert to White House Press Secretary

News News Asia Politics

China to Boycott G20 Summit in Kashmir India

Politics

What Is In Store For Thailand In Terms Of Entertainment Infrastructure?

Politics

Thailand's Senators Oppose Move Forward Party's PM Candidate

News Politics

Thailand's 2023 Election Results See Pheu Thai, Move Forward Ahead in Vote Count

News Politics

Thailand's Top General Cannot Guarantee No Military Introversion

News Politics

Vote Buying Accusations Surround Thailand's 2023 Elections

Politics

Thailand's Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra Signals His Return

News Politics

Thailand Begins Early Voting Ahead of May 14th Election

Politics Opinion

Thailand's Move Forward Party Shaking Up Politics as May 14 Elections Near

Politics

Thailand's Opposition Parties Work Together to Oust Military From Politics

Politics

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Voices Dissolution Fears Over Winning Election

Politics

Drag Queen TikTok Influencer in Thailand to Run as MP Candidate

News Politics World News

Finland's Progressive Left Prime Minister Sanna Marin Loses Election

Politics

Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party Urged to Withdraw from Coalition Pact

Published

2 mins ago

on

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Urged to Withdraw from Coalition Pact

On Sunday, a group of Pheu Thai Party supporters encouraged the party to allow the Move Forward Party to establish a coalition government without its assistance, expressing displeasure with the “disrespect” shown to Pheu Thai.

The Pheu Thai leader stated that he would examine the group’s viewpoint.

A group of red-clad fans protested outside Pheu Thai’s offices.

Niyom Nopparat, the group’s leader, stated that Pheu Thai should resign from the Move Forward Party’s bid to establish a coalition government since Pheu Thai had been “disrespected” in the process.

“The Pheu Thai fan club wants to encourage parties to carefully consider whether a government can be formed without the Pheu Thai Party,” he stated.

The group’s petition came when Pheu Thai and Move Forward were battling over the position of the House Speaker.

According to the group’s statement, Pheu Thai should allow Move Forward, the election winner, to form a government first. If Move Forward fails to do so, Pheu Thai, which won the second most House seats, will take its place.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai head Cholnan Srikaew stated that the party would carefully study the request made by the group.

“The party is listening to opinions from all parties, especially supporters, who the Pheu Thai Party must value,” Dr Cholnan stated.

The Pheu Thai leader stated that Move Forward would meet with coalition partners on Tuesday and that he anticipated them to agree on the identity of the House Speaker.

“We must seek the most advantageous conditions for our relationship… There must be a balance. There can be no clear winner or loser. “Everyone will be happy then,” Dr Cholnan stated.

thailand

Most foresee problems forming govt coalition in Thailand

According to a Suan Dusit Rajabhat University opinion poll, a majority of Thais are skeptical of Move Forward and seven other parties’ capacity to establish a new government, despite the fact that they have a majority of MPs (313 in the House of Representatives).

On May 24-26, 1,352 people nationwide were polled online about the ongoing attempt by the Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai, Seri Ruam Thai, Fair, Palang Sangkhom Mai, and Peu Thai Rumphalang parties to form a coalition government with 313 MPs, more than half of the 500-member House of Representatives.

When asked if they had reservations that the new government could be established, 67.83% responded “yes,” citing a variety of causes, including conflicts among them. They claimed that the process was tainted by political games and uncertainty about how MPs and senators would vote when a joint session of Parliament was called to approve the appointment of a new prime minister.

On the other hand, 32.17% stated they were unconcerned. They felt that the eight parties, led by Move Forward, could reach an agreement through a democratic process in which everyone respected one another.

When asked if they were optimistic that the process of forming a new administration will be smooth, 58.33% replied no, while 41.67% said yes.

thailand

Most believe misinformation used during Thailand’s election

Meanwhile, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, the majority of people believe political parties spread falsehoods in the run-up to the May 14 election, both to defame opponents and to gain popularity.

When asked if they thought the parties utilised social media to criticise or defame rivals, 56.49% replied “yes” – 31.22% to a moderate degree and 25.27% a lot. On the other hand, 23.59% responded “definitely not,” while 19.31% said “yes, but only slightly.” The remaining 0.61% had no response or were uninterested.

When asked if they thought political parties used misinformation on social media to gain popularity, 57.48% replied “yes” – 30.08% to a moderate amount and 27.40% a lot. On the other hand, 22.06% responded “definitely not” and 19.54% said “yes, but only slightly.” The remaining 0.92% had no response or were uninterested.

When asked if they thought foreign countries intervened in the election, 78.77% responded “no” – 56.56% said “not at all” and 22.21% stated “to a small extent.” On the other hand, 8.17% replied “yes, a lot” and 11.76% stated “sort of.” The remaining 1.30% had no response or were uninterested.

On May 18-22, phone interviews were conducted with 1,310 persons aged 18 and above from diverse levels of education, occupations, and incomes around the country to assemble their thoughts on the material, both genuine and fraudulent, issued by the parties and distributed on social media.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs