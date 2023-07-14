Kamala Harris Makes History Again with Most Tiebreaking Votes in the Senate

(CTN News) – Kamala Harris, the first Indian American and African American woman to serve as vice president, has once again made history by matching the record for the most tiebreaking votes in the Senate.

With her 31st tiebreaking vote on Wednesday, Kamala Harris advanced the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The only other vice president to cast as many tiebreaking votes was John C. Calhoun during his tenure from 1825 to 1832. This achievement reflects Harris’s unique circumstances in a narrowly divided Senate and a highly partisan political climate.

Kamala Harris’s Rapid Accumulation of Tiebreaking Votes:

Unlike Calhoun, who accumulated over eight years, Harris reached 31 tiebreaking votes in just 2 1/2 years. This rapid pace is a testament to the current political landscape characterized by polarization and a sharply divided Senate.

Joel K. Goldstein, a vice presidential historian, remarked that it speaks more about the present time and political climate than anything else. The vice president’s role in breaking ties has become increasingly crucial as consensus and bipartisan cooperation have become more elusive.

Contrasting Predecessors:

Kamala Harris’s predecessor, Mike Pence, cast 13 tiebreaking votes during his tenure. Notably, President Joe Biden, who served as Vice President under President Obama, did not cast a single tiebreaking vote.

This discrepancy highlights the significance of the current political environment, where tiebreaking votes have become necessary for resolving deadlocks and advancing critical legislation.

The Role of the Vice President:

Presiding over the Senate and breaking ties is one of the constitutional duties of the vice president. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described it as an “immense burden” and commended Kamala Harris for her excellent execution of these responsibilities amidst the numerous demands of her position.

Kamala Harris, however, did not seek to make history with tiebreaking votes when she assumed office. In a pre-office statement, she expressed her hope that the Senate would find common ground and work on behalf of the American people, avoiding the need for tiebreakers.

Conclusion:

Kamala Harris’s matching the record for the most tiebreaking votes as vice president marks another milestone in her groundbreaking career. Her rapid accumulation of tiebreaking votes in a politically charged and polarized climate underscores her pivotal role in advancing legislation and breaking deadlocks in the Senate. As she continues to make history, Kamala Harris remains focused on her goal to pave the way for future leaders and ensure she is not the last to achieve such milestones.