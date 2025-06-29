News

Big Bike Rider Decapitated in Fiery Crash in Chiang Mai

Anna Wong
Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Big Bike Rider Decapitated in Fiery Crash
A police officer walks past the wreck of motorcycle that caught fire after the rider crashed into a metal roadside barrier

CHIANG MAI –  A 33-year-old man died in a serious Big Bike motorcycle crash on Saturday in Chiang Mai’s Doi Saket district. The accident happened when the rider lost control of his large motorcycle and hit a metal roadside barrier. The impact killed him and set the bike on fire.

The crash took place at 12.43 pm on the Chiang Rai-Doi Saket road, close to Ban Pa Daeng village. Police and a doctor from Doi Saket Hospital arrived quickly after getting the call.

Rescue crews from the Sawang Samret Chiang Mai Foundation were already working to put out the fire with chemical agents. The motorcycle was destroyed.

The man has been identified as Kritsada Ketprasatkon, aged 33. He died at the scene, suffering severe injuries, including decapitation caused by the collision with the steel guardrail.

Police believe he lost control while going around a curve, which caused the bike to leave the road and crash. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.

Authorities sent Kritsada’s body to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for a post-mortem. Family members have been contacted and are preparing funeral arrangements in line with local customs.

Big Bike Accidents in Thailand

Motorcycle accidents, including those involving “big bikes” (typically motorcycles with engines 400cc or larger), are a significant issue in Thailand due to the country’s high road traffic fatality rates and the prevalence of two-wheeled vehicles.

Thailand has one of the highest road traffic death rates globally, with motorcycles accounting for over 80% of road crash fatalities. Approximately 36 people die daily in motorcycle-related accidents, with the majority involving scooters or smaller bikes, but big bikes are increasingly involved in high-profile crashes due to their power and speed.

The use of big bikes (e.g., Yamaha R1, Honda CBR, Ducati) has grown in Thailand, particularly among tourists and expatriates, but also among locals in urban and tourist areas like Phuket, Bangkok, and Chiang Mai. These bikes, with larger engines, are more powerful and can reach higher speeds, increasing the risk of severe accidents.

In January 2025, Corey Beavis, a 28-year-old British tourist, died in Phuket after crashing a big bike into a barrier without a helmet, highlighting the dangers of inexperience and lack of protective gear.

In March 2024, a horrific crash in Rawai, Phuket, involved a big Yamaha big bike ridden by a Russian national colliding with a Honda Click, resulting in three deaths (two foreigners and one Thai woman) and one serious injury. The crash was attributed to high speed, causing an explosion and fire.

Related News:

Motorcycle Riders and Passengers Without Helmets Face a 2000 Baht Fine

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAnna Wong
Senior Editor
Follow:
Anna Wong serves as the editor of the Chiang Rai Times, bringing precision and clarity to the publication. Her leadership ensures that the news reaches readers with accuracy and insight. With a keen eye for detail,
Previous Article Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits flood victions in Chiang Rai Province Prime Minister Paetongtarn Offers Support to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai
Next Article Cambodia's Exlied Opposition Leader Exposes Hun Sen's Lies Cambodia’s Exlied Opposition Leader Exposes Hun Sen’s Lies

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

China's Military Purge Intensifies as Xi Ousts 3 Star Top General
China’s Military Purge Intensifies as Xi Jinping Ousts 3 Star General
China
Vape Products Found More Toxic Than Cigarettes
Study Finds Disposable Vape Products More Toxic Than Cigarettes
Health
Flooding in Southern China
Extreme Weather Triggers Catastrophic Flooding in Southern China
China
Former Yellow Shirts Protest in Bangkok, Demand PM to Step Down
Former Yellow Shirts Protest in Bangkok, Demand PM to Step Down
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

sensitive content

I Understand Go to Home Page