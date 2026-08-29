Desperate Dad With Baby Caught Stealing Gas in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – In a heartbreaking yet shocking event, a father in Chiang Rai, Thailand, was caught stealing while holding his infant child. The man boldly walked into a local shop and took a heavy cooking gas cylinder. Carrying both the baby and the stolen item must have been incredibly difficult, but he managed to escape the scene.

After the daring theft, his wife posted a photo of the stolen gas cylinder online to sell it. The victim, a shop owner in Mae Sai district, shared security footage to ask the public for help. According to Channel 7 News, the video quickly gained attention and sparked an urgent local investigation.

Key Takeaways

A man in Chiang Rai was arrested for stealing a cooking gas cylinder while carrying his baby.

Authorities tracked the thief down after his wife tried to sell the stolen item on the internet.

In a separate incident, police arrested another man in Nakhon Ratchasima for stealing to fund a drug habit.

How an Online Post Led to a Swift Arrest

Local authorities in the Mae Sai district did not take long to track down the suspect. They noticed the wife’s online sales post and followed the digital trail right to their door. Officers quickly moved in and arrested the 48-year-old man, who was identified by authorities as Sanong.

Sanong, who holds a stateless ID card, surrendered to the police with visible bruises on his face. He fully confessed to the crime after officers showed him chat messages proving he tried to sell the tank. He told the police that his family was struggling and he desperately needed money to buy baby formula.

Despite his sad story, the shop owner decided to press charges to ensure he learned a strict lesson. The victim explained that gas cylinders are vital tools for making a living, and losing one causes severe hardship. Hearing this explanation, the guilty suspect sincerely apologized for the trouble he caused the innocent business owner.

Another Bizarre Gas Cylinder Theft in Nakhon Ratchasima

Strangely, this was not the only gas cylinder theft reported recently by news outlets in Thailand. In Nakhon Ratchasima province, police raided a home in Khon Buri district after receiving a local tip. They found a man named Siripong hiding inside the house with his boyfriend during the sudden raid.

When officers entered the room, they instantly smelled illegal drug smoke lingering heavily in the air. Both men admitted they were actively smoking meth when the police arrived at their front door. The police then showed Siripong a clear photo from the day of the recent gas cylinder theft.

Faced with this clear evidence, Siripong confessed that he was the person shown in the security photo. He claimed he was drunk and originally went to a friend’s house to borrow money for alcohol. When nobody answered the door, he simply grabbed their gas cylinder, hoping to sell it for quick cash.

Unfortunately for him, the police caught up with him before he could make a successful black-market sale. Officers charged him with stealing property from a private residence by using a personal motor vehicle. They also legally charged both him and his boyfriend with the illegal use of narcotic drugs.

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