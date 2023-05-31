Octordle Today: Daily #492 Hints And Answers For 32th May, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #492 here, released on 31th May 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #492 Words Hints (31th May, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #492.

Hint 1: There is a K in words 1 and 6.

Hint 2: There is an F in word 7 only.

Hint 3: There is a D in words 5 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a P in words 2 and 3.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: P

Word 3: S

Word 4: U

Word 5: L

Word 6: C

Word 7: D

Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: each of the bars or wire rods connecting the centre of a wheel to its outer edge.

Word 2: ward off (a weapon or attack) with a countermove .

. Word 3: the way in which something, especially an organization or equipment, is organized, planned, or arranged.

Word 4: habitually or typically occurring or done; customary.

or typically occurring or done; customary. Word 5: a large long-handled spoon with a cup-shaped bowl, used for serving soup or sauce.

Word 6: an earthenware pot or jar.

pot or jar. Word 7: be carried slowly by a current of air or water.

Word 8: a way or course taken in getting from a starting point to a destination.

Octordle Today #492 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #492 for 31th May 2023:

Word 1: SPOKE

Word 2: PARRY

Word 3: SETUP

Word 4: USUAL

Word 5: LADLE

Word 6: CROCK

Word 7: DRIFT

Word 8: ROUTE

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on May 31th, 2023 are as follows: RUDDY

SAUNA

MEDIA

FOLIO

BERTH

DEALR

NINTH

SONIC Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.