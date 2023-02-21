Octordle Today: Daily #393 Hints And Answers For 21st February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #393 Words Hints (February 21st, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #393.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1 and 7.

Hint 2: There is an M in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a K in words 2 and 6.

Hint 4: There is an R in words 2 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 7.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1, 7 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: W

Word 2: K

Word 3: G

Word 4: D

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: P

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: containing or covered with many weeds .

containing or covered with many . Word 2: (in Hinduism and Buddhism) the sum of a person’s actions in this and previous states of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences .

(in Hinduism and Buddhism) the sum of a person’s actions in this and previous states of existence, viewed as deciding their fate in future . Word 3: (of a person) lean and haggard, especially because of suffering, hunger, or age.

(of a person) lean and haggard, especially because of suffering, hunger, or age. Word 4: the activities in which a particular person engages .

the activities in which a particular person . Word 5: a person acknowledged as holy or virtuous and regarded in the Christian faith as being in heaven after death.

a person acknowledged as holy or and regarded in the Christian faith as being in heaven after death. Word 6: a white soft earthy limestone (calcium carbonate ) formed from the skeletal remains of sea creatures.

a white soft (calcium ) formed from the skeletal remains of sea creatures. Word 7: a herbaceous plant with showy flowers, milky sap, and rounded seed capsules. Many poppies contain alkaloids and are a source of drugs such as morphine and codeine .

a herbaceous plant with flowers, milky sap, and rounded seed capsules. Many poppies contain and are a source of drugs such as morphine and . Word 8: a cabbage family plant, typically having small white flowers and aromatic leaves. Some kinds are edible and are eaten raw as salad.

Octordle Today #393 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #393 for February 21st, 2023: