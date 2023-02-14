Octordle Today: Daily #386 Hints And Answers For 14th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #386 Words Hints (February 14th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #386.

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2, 3 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is an F in words 1 and 7.

Hint 4: There is an M in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3, 7 and 8 .

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: W

Word 2: G

Word 3: T

Word 4: C

Word 5: P

Word 6: C

Word 7: W

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a thin, light, crisp biscuit , especially one of a kind eaten with ice cream

a thin, light, crisp , especially one of a kind with ice cream Word 2: a sauce made by mixing the fat and juices exuded by meat during cooking with stock and other ingredients.

a sauce made by mixing the fat and by meat during cooking with stock and other ingredients. Word 3: worn and shabby ; in poor condition.

worn and ; in poor condition. Word 4: constructed in a rudimentary or makeshift way.

constructed in a rudimentary or makeshift way. Word 5: the leading or upper part in a duet .

the leading or upper part in a . Word 6: a repeated rhythmic phrase, typically one shouted or sung in unison by a crowd.

a repeated phrase, typically one or sung in by a crowd. Word 7: a smell that is only smelt briefly or faintly .

a smell that is only briefly or . Word 8: a short piece of writing on a particular subject.

Octordle Today #386 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #386 for February 14th, 2023: