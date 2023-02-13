Octordle Today: Daily #385 Hints And Answers For 13th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #385 Words Hints (February 13th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #385.

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a Z in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is a P in words 2 and 4.

Hint 4: There is a W in words 4, 7 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3 and 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: P

Word 3: M

Word 4: W

Word 5: G

Word 6: G

Word 7: D

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a narrow passageway between or behind buildings.

a narrow passageway between or behind buildings. Word 2: small pincers with long jaws for bending wire, and holding small objects.

small pincers with long jaws for bending wire, and holding small objects. Word 3: a roadside hotel designed primarily for motorists , typically having the rooms arranged in low blocks with parking directly outside.

a hotel designed primarily for , typically having the rooms arranged in low blocks with parking directly outside. Word 4: a puppy.

a puppy. Word 5: a thin transparent fabric of silk, linen, or cotton.

a thin transparent fabric of silk, linen, or cotton. Word 6: an evil spirit or phantom, especially one supposed to rob graves and feed on dead bodies.

an evil spirit or phantom, especially one supposed to rob and feed on dead bodies. Word 7: speak slowly, lazy way, with prolonged vowel sounds.

speak slowly, lazy way, with sounds. Word 8: wait for (an event).

Octordle Today #385 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #385 for February 13th, 2023: