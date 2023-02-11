Octordle Today: Daily #383 Hints And Answers For 11th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #383 Words Hints (February 11th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #383.

Hint 1: There is an M in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 1, 2 and 3.

Hint 4: There is a C in word 8 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: G

Word 2: W

Word 3: S

Word 4: S

Word 5: F

Word 6: S

Word 7: B

Word 8: Q

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: light-hearted and carefree .

light-hearted and . Word 2: having a drawn-out , high-pitched , unpleasant sound.

having a , , sound. Word 3: wet and soft.

wet and soft. Word 4: a horse being ridden or available for riding.

a horse being or available for riding. Word 5: a good person.

a good person. Word 6: an elaborate or glib speech or story, typically one used by a salesperson .

an or speech or story, typically one used by a . Word 7: talk with excessive pride and self-satisfaction about one’s achievements, possessions , or abilities.

talk with excessive pride and about one’s achievements, , or abilities. Word 8: the characteristic harsh sound made by a duck.

Octordle Today #383 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #383 for February 11th, 2023: