Fire Destroys the Old 5-Star Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Chiang Mai

A large fire broke out in the early hours at the old Dhara Dhevi Hotel, once a five-star landmark in Chiang Mai. Emergency crews rushed to the scene to put out the blaze. The fire started in a section of the building made from both wood and concrete, causing serious damage.

The fire began around 2 am on 23 April. Firefighters and rescue teams arrived quickly after being alerted about the incident at Dhara Dhevi, a well-known hotel in the area. The flames took hold in one part of the hotel, believed to be the spa area, which was built mainly from wood.

This caused the fire to spread and burn fast. At this stage, the exact cause of the fire is not known, and the full extent of the damage hasn’t been confirmed. Crews are spraying water and checking that the fire does not spread to other parts of the property. So far, there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

By 3:50 am, firefighters had managed to contain the blaze, but some hotspots remained deep inside the building. They kept spraying water to prevent the fire from starting up again.

The wooden part of the building was destroyed. Damage costs are still unclear. Police plan to examine the site and collect evidence today.

Chiang Mai’s governor, Siwakorn Buapong, joined disaster prevention officials and other agencies at the scene to monitor the situation. Thankfully, the fire did not affect nearby homes or the local community.

The Dhara Dhevi Hotel opened in 2002 and was famous for its luxury and unique architecture inspired by ancient Lanna style. It sat on about 153 rai of land in Chiang Mai city, with 123 guest rooms.

The Chiang Mai hotel was situated on 60 acres of lush tropical grounds in Tha Sala, about 10–15 minutes from Chiang Mai’s city centre and 15 km from Chiang Mai International Airport. The Dhara Dhevi was a serene escape evoking a 13th-century Lanna village.

Its design featured ornate pagoda-like structures, moats, rice paddies, and manicured gardens, creating a “city-within-a-city” experience.

The resort offered 64 rooms, including Colonial Suites, Deluxe Villas with outdoor jacuzzis, Grand Deluxe Villas with private plunge pools, and expansive residences like the Penthouse Residence. Rooms blended colonial and Thai decor with teak furniture, silk drapes, and hill-tribe textiles. Many featured balconies, private dining areas, or direct pool access.

In early 2020, the hotel was badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and announced a temporary closure. In June 2020, the hotel applied for business rehabilitation, but the Appeal Court rejected the request in November that year.

The Hotel was acquired by Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi Co., Ltd. for around 3.9 billion baht in 2023. The hotel has not restarted its main accommodation and activities—only a cafe near the entrance is open to the public.

Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi Co., Ltd. was registered in December 2023 with a capital of 2 billion baht, headquartered in Bangkok. The company focuses on real estate, including buying, selling, renting, and project development.

That same year, Inter Far East Thermal Power, an IFEC subsidiary, won the bid for the hotel’s assets in Chiang Mai for 3,594 million baht, working with partners to complete the purchase and manage related costs.

Since taking over, Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi Co., Ltd. has started to revitalise the property. They launched the “Kad Dhara Dhevi” project, a cultural market designed to boost tourism and support the local economy in Chiang Mai.

The hotel later laid off its staff, closed down, and entered bankruptcy proceedings.

