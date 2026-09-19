Police Probe the Death of 7-Year-Old Novice Monk

LAMPANG – Police and Local officials are actively investigating the tragic drowning of a seven-year-old novice monk from Myanmar. The heartbreaking incident took place at a popular temple located in the Ko Kha district. Surprisingly, the temple leaders completely failed to report this unnatural death to local police authorities.

Lampang Governor Wiwat Inthaiwong ordered an immediate probe, and quickly dispatched a dedicated team of local police, medical experts, and provincial Buddhism officials. They visited Wat Tham Khum Sap Chammathewi to carefully uncover the truth behind the sudden tragedy.

Key Takeaways:

A seven-year-old Myanmar novice monk tragically drowned at a well-known temple in Lampang province.

Temple leaders did not report the death, mistakenly citing the boy’s lack of legal identification.

Authorities have ordered a full investigation, an official autopsy, and a careful review of temple practices.

Why the Temple Failed to Report the Death

The young boy, known as Novice Chompol, sadly drowned in a temple pond on September 17. However, the temple quickly proceeded to hold funeral rites without notifying any law enforcement. The abbot later explained his unusual reasoning to the newly arrived investigating officials.

According to the abbot, he genuinely believed a formal police report was completely unnecessary. He stated this was because the young boy was a Myanmar national without official documents. Furthermore, the boy’s grieving parents and older brothers did not want to press any charges.

Despite the abbot’s explanation, local authorities firmly clarified the legal requirements for such incidents. Any unnatural death in Thailand must always be officially reported to the local police department. This strict rule applies to everyone, regardless of their nationality or current legal citizenship status.

Finding the Body and Reviewing Temple Funds

The boy’s older brother, a twenty-year-old monk, was the one who discovered the tragic scene. He noticed his younger brother’s robes and slippers left near the edge of the pond. After bravely jumping into the water, he tragically found the young boy’s lifeless body.

The older brother mentioned that the young novice could not swim and deeply feared the water. This unsettling detail makes the exact circumstances of his unexpected death slightly more unclear. Medical professionals have now transferred the body to Lampang Hospital for a formal police autopsy.

The official investigation also brought other internal temple practices into the broad public spotlight. Officials closely looked into a recent donation drive set up for the boy’s funeral expenses. Donations were initially sent to a personal bank account belonging to another resident monk.

Immigration Checks and Next Steps for Police

About 13,000 baht had been quickly collected in this personal bank account from generous donors. Authorities have since ensured all these funds were safely transferred to the official temple account. This necessary move helps maintain full transparency and ongoing public trust in the temple’s operations.

Officials also examined the legal status of other foreign monks currently residing at the facility. The deputy governor noted there are twenty monks and novices living in the temple. Half of them are Thai nationals, while the other ten are from neighboring country Myanmar.

Many of these foreign novices study in Chiang Mai and hold specific local student IDs. However, the seven-year-old victim was too young to be officially enrolled in the local school. Therefore, he sadly lacked any formal legal documentation during his short stay in the country.

As the investigation continues, police have not yet filed any formal charges against temple leaders. They are patiently waiting for the final autopsy results from the local provincial hospital. Meanwhile, immigration officers will thoroughly review the legal status of all foreign monks staying there.

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