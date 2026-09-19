Chiang Mai Casino Raid Leads to Over 100 Arrests

CHIANG MAI – A major law enforcement operation recently dismantled two illegal gambling hubs in the heart of Chiang Mai. Authorities swooped in late on Wednesday evening to crack down on these hidden venues. The sudden and well-planned raids caught many active players by complete surprise.

Deputy Interior Minister Ponpee Suwanchawee personally led the special government task force. The high-stakes mission was officially named “Operation Prab Sian Nakornping” by local officials. It aimed to permanently shut down deeply rooted gambling networks in the northern city.

Key Takeaways:

Authorities raided two heavily guarded illegal casinos in Chiang Mai.

Over 100 gamblers were arrested, and 2 million baht was seized.

Evidence directly links the illegal operations to a former local politician.

The first major target was the “Patarawan Casino” located in the bustling Santitham neighborhood. This venue was heavily equipped for popular games like Sic Bo and Baccarat. Security was extremely tight at this highly secretive location.

Players had to hand over their mobile phones before they could enter the gambling floor. This strict rule ensured that no one could record or leak information to the police. The organizers clearly went to great lengths to stay totally hidden from the public.

Second Location Also Raided

The second sting took place at the “Sri Ping Mueang Casino” in the busy Hai Ya area. This specific spot focused heavily on traditional animal guessing games and fish-shooting arcade machines. Gamblers, including both locals and foreign tourists, rotated through the doors all day long.

Both underground locations shared top-tier security systems to keep law enforcement far away. Guards constantly monitored dozens of closed-circuit television cameras from secure back rooms. Lookouts were also carefully posted outside to spot any approaching police officers.

Foreign workers, mainly arriving from Cambodia, were employed to manage the daily casino operations. They seamlessly handled everything from dealing cards to watching the main entrance doors. However, these strong defenses totally failed when the special task force finally struck.

Major Cash and Evidence Seized

During the massive sweep, tactical officers successfully detained more than 100 active gamblers. Among those caught in the surprise net were a few visiting foreign tourists. The police also formally arrested 14 main operators and four key financial supporters.

Eight of the newly arrested organizers were quickly identified as foreign nationals. Investigators seized more than 2 million baht in physical cash and valuable casino chips. They also safely confiscated multiple sets of illegal gambling equipment for evidence.

Crucial financial records and daily accounting books were recovered from the hidden back offices. These detailed ledgers showed a massive amount of money flowing through the underground network. The long paper trail is strongly expected to reveal even more guilty suspects.

Future Action Against Illegal Gambling

According to police the investigators uncovered something deeply concerning. They found property rental documents that directly connect the venues to a former local politician. This shocking discovery suggests political corruption might be protecting these illegal businesses.

Local police investigators are now working incredibly hard to expand their ongoing investigation. They desperately want to bring the powerful figures behind these casinos to swift justice. Furthermore, the Department of Provincial Administration has issued a very strong public warning.

Government officials promise to continue their aggressive nationwide crackdown on illegal gambling dens. They genuinely want to completely wipe out these illicit activities from all local Thai communities. The current administration firmly insists that absolutely nobody is above the law.

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