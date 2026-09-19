Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai Casino Raid Leads to Over 100 Arrests

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Chiang Mai Illegal Casino Raid Leads to Over 100 Arrests

CHIANG MAI – A major law enforcement operation recently dismantled two illegal gambling hubs in the heart of Chiang Mai. Authorities swooped in late on Wednesday evening to crack down on these hidden venues. The sudden and well-planned raids caught many active players by complete surprise.

Deputy Interior Minister Ponpee Suwanchawee personally led the special government task force. The high-stakes mission was officially named “Operation Prab Sian Nakornping” by local officials. It aimed to permanently shut down deeply rooted gambling networks in the northern city.

Key Takeaways:

  • Authorities raided two heavily guarded illegal casinos in Chiang Mai.
  • Over 100 gamblers were arrested, and 2 million baht was seized.
  • Evidence directly links the illegal operations to a former local politician.

The first major target was the “Patarawan Casino” located in the bustling Santitham neighborhood. This venue was heavily equipped for popular games like Sic Bo and Baccarat. Security was extremely tight at this highly secretive location.

Players had to hand over their mobile phones before they could enter the gambling floor. This strict rule ensured that no one could record or leak information to the police. The organizers clearly went to great lengths to stay totally hidden from the public.

Second Location Also Raided

The second sting took place at the “Sri Ping Mueang Casino” in the busy Hai Ya area. This specific spot focused heavily on traditional animal guessing games and fish-shooting arcade machines. Gamblers, including both locals and foreign tourists, rotated through the doors all day long.

Both underground locations shared top-tier security systems to keep law enforcement far away. Guards constantly monitored dozens of closed-circuit television cameras from secure back rooms. Lookouts were also carefully posted outside to spot any approaching police officers.

Foreign workers, mainly arriving from Cambodia, were employed to manage the daily casino operations. They seamlessly handled everything from dealing cards to watching the main entrance doors. However, these strong defenses totally failed when the special task force finally struck.

Major Cash and Evidence Seized

During the massive sweep, tactical officers successfully detained more than 100 active gamblers. Among those caught in the surprise net were a few visiting foreign tourists. The police also formally arrested 14 main operators and four key financial supporters.

Eight of the newly arrested organizers were quickly identified as foreign nationals. Investigators seized more than 2 million baht in physical cash and valuable casino chips. They also safely confiscated multiple sets of illegal gambling equipment for evidence.

Crucial financial records and daily accounting books were recovered from the hidden back offices. These detailed ledgers showed a massive amount of money flowing through the underground network. The long paper trail is strongly expected to reveal even more guilty suspects.

Future Action Against Illegal Gambling

According to police the investigators uncovered something deeply concerning. They found property rental documents that directly connect the venues to a former local politician. This shocking discovery suggests political corruption might be protecting these illegal businesses.

Local police investigators are now working incredibly hard to expand their ongoing investigation. They desperately want to bring the powerful figures behind these casinos to swift justice. Furthermore, the Department of Provincial Administration has issued a very strong public warning.

Government officials promise to continue their aggressive nationwide crackdown on illegal gambling dens. They genuinely want to completely wipe out these illicit activities from all local Thai communities. The current administration firmly insists that absolutely nobody is above the law.

Trending News:

Chiang Mai Drug Bust: 2.7 Million Meth Pills Seized

Home Buyer in Chiang Mai Shocked After Finding Corpse

Police Seize 2 Million Meth Pills at Chiang Mai-Myanmar Border
Chiang Mai Air Quality Hits Crisis Levels as 158 Wildfires Burn Out of Control
Drone Footage Leads to Arrest in Chiang Mai Forest Fire Crackdown
How to Book Green Bus from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai (2026 Travel Guide)
American Arrested in Chiang Mai Following Visa Overstay Crackdown
Share This Article
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
Follow:
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
Previous Article Police Probe the Death of 7-Year-Old Novice Monk Police Probe the Death of 7-Year-Old Novice Monk
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Police Probe the Death of 7-Year-Old Novice Monk
Police Probe the Death of 7-Year-Old Novice Monk
Northern Thailand
US Fed Rate Hike Rocks Thailand: Baht Drops and Gold Slips
US Fed Rate Hike Rocks Thailand: Baht Drops and Gold Slips
Finance
Waymo to Launch Autonomous Robotaxis in Singapore by 2028
Waymo to Launch Autonomous Robotaxis in Singapore By 2028
Automotive
Rumored Leadership List Sparks China Succession Debate
Rumored Leadership List Sparks China Succession Debate
China
China's iPhone 18 Pro Frenzy
China’s iPhone 18 Pro Frenzy: 7M Preorders Sold in 5 Minutes
Tech
China's Spy Chief: AI Threatens the Communist Party Rule
China’s Spy Chief: AI Threatens the Communist Party Rule
AI
Rumors Circulate in China
Rumors Circulate in China Over XI’s Health and Leadership
China
Thailand Citizenship for Foreigners
Thailand Overhauls Citizenship Rules to Target ‘Gray Capital’
Thailand News
Thailand Expedites Deportations
Thailand Expedites Deportations for Foreigners Behaving Badly
Thailand News
Australia Tightens Visa Rules on Students and Backpackers
Australia Tightens Visa Rules on Students and Backpackers
News Asia

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google