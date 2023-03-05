Connect with us

News Chiang Rai News News Asia

Ashes of 17-Year-Old "Wild Boars" Footballer Return to Chiang Rai
Advertisement

News World News

People Flock to Beaches After 2 Tons of Cocaine Washes Ashore

News

3 Children Killed, 2 Wounded In Ellis County Home

News

Severe Storms Threaten Tornadoes And Flooding Across The South, Barreling Toward The Northeast

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Ravaged By Toxic Smog PM2.5 Dust Particles

News Northern Thailand

Forest Fires in Northern Thailand Worsening PM2.5 Air Quality

News Politics World News

Boris Johnson Faces Removal from Parliament Over PartyGate

News News Asia

UN Accuses Myanmar's Junta of Waging War on Civilians

News News Asia Politics

Cambodia's Hun Sen Jails Opposition Leader Kem Sokha for 27 Years

News Regional News

US Army Officer Dies During Cobra Gold 2023 Training in Thailand

News Chiang Rai News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Discover 6 Million Speed Pills in Abandoned Pickup

News

Over 170,000 Without Power, Tornado Sirens Blare As Winds Hit Texas And South

News News Asia Politics

China's Xi Jinping to Tighten His Grip on Power

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Nigerians Trying Ship 8.5Kg of Heroin to Hong Kong

News News Asia Tourism

Chinese Tourism in Thailand Hindered By High Flight Prices

News Northern Thailand

Over 2,201 Fire Hotspots Reported Throughout Northern Thailand

News Crime Southern Thailand

Police in Phuket Crackdown on Foreign Criminals

News

Europeans Found Refuge In Spain During The Ice Age

News Asia News

China Slams New US House Committee Against Beijing

News

How To Safely Use Online Dating Apps

News

Ashes of 17-Year-Old “Wild Boars” Footballer Return to Chiang Rai

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Ashes of 17-Year-Old "Wild Boars" Footballer Return to Chiang Rai

The ashes of the 17-year-old “Wild Boars,” football player who died unexpectedly while studying in England have been returned to his grieving family that reside in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Their son Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep was one of 12 footballers rescued from the Tham Luang cave that garnered world attention in 2018.

Mr. Kiatisuk “Zico” Senamuang, the head of the Zico Foundation, transported Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep’s ashes on a Thai Airlines flight that landed at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok yesterday.

Before the ashes were given to Thanaporn Phromthep, Duangphet’s mother, and other family members who had travelled from their home in the northern Chiang Rai region, Phra Sophon Varichaporn, assistant abbot of Wat Arun Ratchawararm, conducted a religious ceremony in the arrivals hall.

Duangphet, a teenage football player whose escape from a cave in Chiang Rai captured the attention of the entire world, was discovered unresponsive in his dorm room in England on February 12 and passed away two days later in the hospital. No reason for the death was offered, and it wasn’t considered suspicious.

chiang rai

In August of last year, the 17-year-old football player was awarded a scholarship to the Leicestershire-based Brooke House College Football School. After hearing the news, he posted on Instagram, “Today, my goal has come true because I will become a football student in England.

The teenager’s cause of death remains unknown, however his passing was not thought to be suspicious.

The Zico Foundation and the football academy, according to Mr. Kiatisuk, carried out Duangphet’s family’s request to have the body cremated in England.

On June 23, 2018, following a football session, The Wild Boars—12 local football players between the ages of 11 and 16—and their 25-year-old coach—went to explore the Tham Luang cave complex. They soon found themselves stranded.

When a heavy downpour flooded the cave, they were unable to escape. Before being discovered by two British divers, who were a part of a sizable international team created to rescue the youngsters, they spent 17 days underground.

The young child who first called out to the rescuers for assistance was Duangphet, the captain of the Wild Boars. The rescue mission was intricate and risky. Throughout the rescue effort, one Thai rescuer perished.

chiang rai

The head of the Zico Foundation expressed gratitude to the Leicester City Football Club and the Thai embassy in England for helping with the cremation and religious rites. The cremation took place on February 28 after the foundation held the funeral procedures at Burton-on-Wat Trent’s Mahathat from February 16 to 18.

Young Duangphet, according to Mr. Kiatisuk, was courteous and well-behaved while visiting England. The school’s faculty members and those present at his funeral and cremation expressed their sorrow at his passing, according to the head of the foundation.

Ms. Thanaporn thanked the former national coach inconsolably for helping her bring her son’s ashes back. Over the weekend, she and her family intend to perform religious rites in the Lanna tradition at a nearby temple in Chiang Rai.

On Monday, she announced, a ceremony would be held to let his ashes float at the Golden Triangle in Chiang Saen, Chiang Rai.

Captain of Chiang Rai Wild Boars Football Team, Dies in UK

17 Year-old Captain of Chiang Rai Wild Boars Football Team, Dies in UK
Related Topics:
Continue Reading