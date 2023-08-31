Connect with us

News

White House Warns North Korea Against Arms Sales to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
Advertisement

News

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Recommends Easing Marijuana Restrictions

News

Bank of England's Projected Losses on Bonds to Impact UK Economy

News Southern Thailand

Man in Thailand Survives 5 Story Fall from Hotel and Walks Away

News Regional News

Thailand Gets Tough on Scammers Seizing US$28.5 Million in Assets

News

Ann Napaporn, a Rising Star of Thai folk Music, was Killed in a Car Accident

News

Flight Attendants of American Airlines Vote for Authorization of a Strike

News

LOGIC STUNNS FANS WITH NEW SELFIE SHOWCASING PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION

News

Air Pollution in Pakistan's Urban Centers Could Cut Life Expectancy by Up to 4 Years

News

India Protests China's New Map Claiming Indian Territory Amid Border Tensions

News

IMF Requests Written Relief Plan for Electricity Bills as Countrywide Protests Persist In Pakistan

Business News

Mark Thompson, Former BBC and New York Times Executive, Takes the Helm at CNN

News

Biden Administration Revives Obama-Era Overtime Pay Policy, Affecting 3.6 Million U.S. Workers

News

India's Latest Warship, Mahendragiri, Set to Be Launched on September 1

Food News

Burger King Faces Lawsuit Over Whopper Size Discrepancy as Judge Rejects Motion to Dismiss

News

LGBTQ Rights: Over 200 Arrested in Nigeria's Controversial Same-Sex Wedding Raid

News

UAE's Visa-Free Entry Initiative: Expanding Two Distinct Options for Travelers from 82 Countries

News

Landmark Decision: Australians to Vote on Indigenous 'Voice' to Parliament in Historic Referendum

News

Delta A350 Encounters Severe Turbulence, Causing 11 Injuries

News

U.S. Military's Strategic Deployment of Advanced 'Autonomous Systems' in Response to China's Dominance

News

White House Warns North Korea Against Arms Sales to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

Published

4 seconds ago

on

White House Warns North Korea Against Arms Sales to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

(CTN News) – The White House has issued a stern warning to North Korea, urging the country to refrain from selling munitions to Russia amidst escalating tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby expressed concern about potential arms deals between Russia and North Korea, emphasizing the importance of adhering to public commitments. The United States urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to halt its arms negotiations with Russia.

Russian Defense Minister’s Visit Raises Concerns

Kirby’s statement followed the visit of Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to North Korea, during which it is believed that he attempted to persuade Pyongyang to provide artillery ammunitions for Moscow’s involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The exact intelligence sources behind these claims were not disclosed by the White House.

Exchange of Letters Between Putin and Kim

The warning came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged letters, pledging to strengthen ties between their two nations. Putin’s statement emphasized the enhancement of bilateral cooperation across various domains, including regional stability and security in Northeast Asia.

Allegations and Denials Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Last year, the US accused North Korea of clandestinely shipping artillery shells to Russia. Despite these allegations, both North Korea and Russia have consistently denied any arms-related cooperation. The US remains concerned that North Korea may offer military support to Russia’s forces in Ukraine, based on new information suggesting that talks have been advancing.

Violation of UN Resolutions and Regional Stability Concerns

The US Department of State underscored that any security cooperation or arms deals between North Korea and Russia would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions. North Korea’s continued ballistic missile testing and the recent firing of missiles in defiance of US actions in the region have further heightened regional instability.

Calls for Diplomacy and Dialogue

While tensions persist, the White House and its allies remain committed to a diplomatic approach in dealing with North Korea. The trilateral summit involving the US, South Korea, and Japan resulted in a pledge to deepen security cooperation, including real-time sharing of missile launch data. Past diplomatic efforts, including direct talks between former US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, have not yielded substantial progress in denuclearization.

Past Agreements and Unfulfilled Pledges

The joint statement issued after the first meeting between Trump and Kim in 2018 expressed North Korea’s commitment to working toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. However, subsequent efforts to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons program were not realized. The country conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, leading to international sanctions and multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

International Response and Sanctions

Both Russia and China have opposed harsher UN sanctions against North Korea, contending that the existing sanctions have not effectively curtailed the country’s nuclear program. Despite the diplomatic challenges and tensions, the White House continues to call for dialogue and engagement with North Korea as the preferred avenue for resolving these complex issues.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs