US Army Officer Dies During Cobra Gold 2023 Training in Thailand

The US Embassy in Bangkok on Friday, a US Army officer died while in Thailand for the annual Cobra Gold military exercises in Lop Buri. Thailand. Maj. Andrew Cotter was discovered unresponsive following a fall in a restroom and was later pronounced dead.

According to the US Embassy. Maj. Cotter, a native of Kansas, was the operations officer for the 17th Field Artillery “Thunderbolt” Brigade, I Corps, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

“We are heartbroken by Maj Cotter’s death. “Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with his family and loved ones during this terrible time,” said Col Thomas Murphy, commander of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade. He stated that no foul play is suspected.

According to a source, US army Maj Cotter fell at a restroom inside the 31st Infantry Regiment’s military barracks in Lop Buri. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered him inside the bathroom.

A doctor at Ananda Mahidol Hospital in Lop Buri discovered a major wound on his skull at first.

Officers gathered all evidence and notified the Immigration Bureau of the death. The situation is being investigated.

In another incident, a South Korean soldier injured his right arm and leg when he fell into a hole while exercising on Thung Prong Beach in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district on Friday.

A field medical team hurried to the area and administered first aid before airlifting him to a hospital via helicopter. He is no longer in danger.

Cobra Gold 2023 is Asia’s largest international military exercise. Thailand and the United States co-host it, and it has returned in full force this year since the Covid-19 outbreak has subsided.

The largest international military exercise in mainland Asia, Cobra Gold 2023, began yesterday in Rayong and will last through March 10.

General Chalermpol Srisawasdi, Chief of the Defence Forces, and US Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec presided over the opening ceremony at the Royal Thai Naval Airbase at U-Tapao airport.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) and the US Indo-Pacific Command co-host the annual military exercise in Thailand. According to Mr Godec, there are 30 participating countries totaling 7,394 troops, including almost 6,000 US military personnel.

The military exercise, which began on Monday, aims to strengthen military ties among participating nations, increase joint international efforts in crisis response, and improve multinational standard operating procedures.

“Cobra Gold promotes interoperability, advances our common interests, and demonstrates our commitment to our friends and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific area,” Mr Godec said during the inauguration ceremony.

Thai army chief-of-staff Gen Thitichai Tianthong said the drill this year signalled a return to normalcy after being reduced back in recent years owing to Covid-19. The RTARF, on the other hand, continues to work in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health’s Covid-19 prevention efforts.

He stated that space was included in the joint combined operational staff planning exercise this year. It will help people comprehend the effects of aerial phenomena like solar storms on military operations, communication networks, and satellites. In addition, the exercise incorporates humanitarian civic help projects in Thai villages.