Tourists in Bangkok Line Up to Buy Legal Marijuana

Marijuana capitalists in Bangkok are taking advantage of Thailand’s new cannabis laws with pop-up trucks selling ganja to tourists and locals alike.
Cannabis strains such as “Amnesia,” “Jack Haze,” and “Night Nurse” are among those available at one pop-up truck in Bangkok, as retailers cash in on the newly decriminalized drug’s popularity among foreigners and locals alike.
Last week, Thailand became the first Asian country to allow the growing of marijuana and its consumption in food and drinks by de-listing it as a narcotic.
According to the government, they are hoping the move will have a positive effect on the agricultural and medical research sectors of the economy.
There is some hope that the tourism industry, which has been battered by the covid-19 pandemic, will also see a boost as a result of legalizing cannabis.
Public use of marijuana can violate health laws, and Parliament is still debating a draft cannabis regulation bill, so there are still ambiguities regarding its legality.
Keira Gruttner, 32, a tourist from Canada, waited in line at a green pop-up truck on tourist hot spot Khaosan Road, where workers weighed and packaged marijuana buds and leaves.
“I think it might bring people from countries where cannabis is illegal like Canada. I could be another tourism attraction,” she said.
Staff at the truck, located in a backpacker area of Bangkok, said that users can benefit from the drug in different ways, including sleeping better and easing anxiety.
The pop-up truck was selling marijuana for 700 baht (US$20.00) per gram.
Kentaro Kajima, another foreign customer, described his purchase as a “dream come true” while dancing in front of the truck.
Medicinal marijuana became legal in Thailand in 2018, a country that has traditionally used cannabis for pain relief and fatigue.
Man Suffers Heart Attack after Consuming Marijuana
The Medical Services Department in Bangkok, Thailand has reported four men were admitted to hospitals for treatment after a marijuana overdose, one of whom later died of heart failure.
The Bangkok Medical Services Department (BMA) reported that the four were sent to hospitals with heart palpitation symptoms.
One of the patients was a 51-year-old man who suffered from chest pains. After a brief hospital stay at Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, he later passed away from heart failure.
Taksin Hospital in Bangkok admitted two 17-year-olds and a 25-year-old who had also experienced heart palpitations after consuming marijuana.
After taking too much marijuana, a 16-year-old was being treated in the intensive care unit at Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Services Department said they would monitor the situation and educate students and teachers about marijuana.
The administration will also declare schools a marijuana-free zone, said the governor in a meeting with BMA executives.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said cannabis overdose deaths aren’t new. Anutin added that everything, if overused, can harm your health.
This Monday, Dr. Somsak Akksilp, DG of the Department of Medical Services of the Public Health Ministry, spoke out against the recreational use of cannabis, especially among young adults.
THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is considered low when less than 0.2% by weight is present. A higher percentage of THC in cannabis and hemp extracts is still illegal.
According to Veriheal THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, which is what gives you a euphoric feeling.