The Honkai: Star Rail Release Date And How To Download It

(CTN News) – The release date for HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail is fast approaching, and the pre-registration window is rapidly closing, so we urge you to register as soon as possible.

In this guide, we go over what you can do right now in order to prepare for this exciting new RPG game from HoYoverse that takes place in a space-fantasy fantasy world.

Can you tell me when Honkai: Star Rail will be released?

The release date for Honkai: Star Rail has been set for Android, iOS, and PC. On April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. NYC Standard Time/April 25, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. JST/April 24, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. EDT.

Currently, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions are in development, but no release date has been set. An update will be provided once a release date has been confirmed for these versions.

As an additional incentive, players who pre-register by April 25 will receive the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) on launch day for free.

Players can expect post-launch support similar to that which was provided for Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact following launch.

There will be pre-downloads for Honkai: Star Rail beginning on April 23, just three days before the game is released. The pre-downloading of the game ensures that players are able to install any necessary updates immediately upon launch.

You can download Honkai: Star Rail for free by visiting the Google Play Store and App Store on your mobile device or launching the Epic Games Store on your computer.

Currently, the App Store indicates a download size of 3.3 GB, but the full download size at launch is expected to be considerably larger.

As part of the space sci-fi storyline, Honkai: Star Rail offers a game world that awaits discovery with elements of myths and legends woven throughout the story.

The Aeons in this universe are manifestations of universal principles, capable of traveling freely between infinite worlds using some primitive force.

There are many worlds in the galaxy that exhibit unique landscapes and stories; the Aeons residing in the universe hold their own beliefs. For example, the Destruction views the universe as a falsehood and civilization as cancer, casting seeds of destruction known as Stellarons throughout the universe.

Having been implanted with a Stellaron, the protagonist embarks on a journey aboard the Astral Express with a group of passengers who claim to have inherited the spirit of the Trailblaze, searching for the trails of Aeons to explore the realms of the universe.

An expedition is underway as the protagonist and crew search for answers to the expedition’s purpose and unearth secrets buried in legends.

Players are invited to board the Astral Express and travel across unique worlds filled with surprises and adventures. Star-chasing players will encounter new companions and faces familiar to series fans, resolve Stellaron-related conflicts, and eventually unlock the mysteries concealed within this galaxy-spanning adventure.

The role-playing game features a newcomer-friendly tactical turn-based combat system as well as large maps and mazes involving puzzle-solving and exploration, providing players with epic combat and a journey of discovery.

