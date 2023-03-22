Thailand’s General Election Will be Held on May 14

(CTN News) – There will be a general election in Thailand on May 14, 2023, as confirmed today by the country’s Election Committee (EC).

The election will occur on May 14, with early voting beginning on May 7. More than 52 million eligible voters must cast ballots.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun of Thailand backed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives yesterday, making it effective immediately. This paved the way for the upcoming election.

The opposition Phue Thai Party received nearly half of the Sunday vote.

The United Thai Nation party of Prime Minister Prayut won about 12% of the vote.

