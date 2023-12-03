Thailand Public Health Sets Up Emergency Center for Annual Toxic Haze Threat

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has set up an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to deal with the severe issue of transnational haze pollution, which is expected to worsen, particularly in the northern region.

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, acknowledged the continuing threat posed by PM2.5, ultra-fine dust particles thought to be detrimental to peoples health in northern Thailand.

While seasonal rains have temporarily alleviated the problem in Bangkok, forecasts indicate a resurgence later in the year that will linger until mid-March. The anticipated drier and hotter temperatures may raise the likelihood of forest fires, compounding the air quality issues.

The EOC’s goal is to work with other organizations to maintain a careful eye on environmental conditions and health consequences. Short-term health hazards include respiratory and skin irritation, as well as an increased risk of developing serious illnesses such as heart disease and cancer over time.

Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children, should stay indoors, ideally in places equipped with air purifiers.

Dr. Opas stressed the significance of tackling the underlying causes of PM2.5 pollution, which are mostly associated with vehicle emissions and industrial operations.

To tackle the pollution crisis, the Ministry is moving toward renewable energy options, such as the installation of solar panels and the potential deployment of electric cars as ambulances in public healthcare facilities.