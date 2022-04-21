Thailand Removed from US Level 4 ‘Don’t Travel’ List

Thailand and 88 other countries have been taken off the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of countries you should not travel to as of Monday.

Thailand is now classified as a Level 3 country, or a country with a “high” COVID-19 level. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated should still avoid Level 3 countries, but fully vaccinated travelers are not subject to the warning.

Those with diabetes, weakened immune systems, or who suffer from obesity are also encouraged to consult their physician before traveling to Thailand.

COVID-19 levels with a low level are classified as Level 1, while COVID-19 levels with a moderate level are classified as Level 2.

As of right now, there are no countries categorized as Level 4 by the CDC. Level 4 will now be reserved for special cases, such as a dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases, a new COVID-19 variant, or a collapse of their health care infrastructure.

Covid-19 stablized in Thailand

Meanwhile, there were 128 more Covid-19 fatalities and 20,455 confirmed new cases on Tuesday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s figures did not include 23,347 positive results from antigen tests over the 24 hours. This would raise the total to 43,802.

This compared with the 129 Coronavirus-related fatalities and 16,891 new infections reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 191,743 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 197,349 the previous day), including 49,545 in hospitals (down from 51,297).

The remainder included 41,057 in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 44,339) and 100,428 in home/community isolation (down from 101,029).

According to Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, about half the population has acquired herd immunity against Covid-19 but this is still far short of the government’s 80% target.

As of Tuesday, Thailand had welcomed more than 730,000 international arrivals since February, with the infection rate dropping from 2.25 percent in February.