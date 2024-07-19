News

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Defends Ban Chiang-Inspired Olympic Uniform Design

Arslan Ahmad
Arslan Ahmad
3 Min Read
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Defends Ban Chiang-Inspired Olympic Uniform Design
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Defends Ban Chiang-Inspired Olympic Uniform Design

(CTN News) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supported Thai athletes’ new costumes for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, citing inspiration from Ban Chiang, a World Heritage Site.

He was responding to widespread criticism from netizens who argued that the design was outmoded.

Mr Srettha urged opponents to respect the design team, stating, “When you say your clothes or mine are outdated, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, isn’t it?” He made the statement during a Thursday visit to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

He stated that respect should be shown to those who developed the uniform and that everyone should avoid focusing on minute details.

On Wednesday, the prime minister defended Thai athletes’ dress uniform for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26 on Facebook.

“Designers were influenced by patterns seen at the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site. “The outfit reflects a mix of Thai cultural heritage and internationalization,” he added.

Srettha Thavisin Advocates Respect for Uniform Design Team

According to Mr Srettha, the design team performed extensive research by meeting with the Fabric and Textile Creative Design Centre director at Udon Thani Rajabhat University. The team also collected data and sought input from the Ban Chiang National Museum, the Fine Arts Department, and local communities that continue to weave, dye fabric with indigo, and create pottery with unique patterns.

The team then used these patterns, indigo dyeing techniques, and research findings to create new and appropriate uniforms for the world stage. Polo shirts constructed of recycled plastic bottles were also utilized to promote environmental sustainability.

Other competitive uniforms and apparel have Ban Chiang motifs.

“The athletes’ uniform is more than just a costume, but it represents a blend of the past and a sustainable future,” says Srettha. “It inspires the new generation to appreciate Thai culture while moving forward.”

His comments came in response to social media criticism after images of the uniform were posted to the Stadium TH Facebook page.

These included: “(The design team) had to please senior figures; otherwise, the design would not get approval,” “Soft Power on the Rock,” or “Is this all you can do?”

The outfit also received great feedback from netizens who praised the design.

SEE ALSO: Thai National Team Will Wear Olympic Jerseys Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Source: Bangkok Post

You Might Also Like

Hong Kong Elections See a Dismal 27.6 Percent Turnout

Mexican Officials Arrest Son Of Infamous Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’

Indian Man Kills and Dismembers Compatriot Over Thai Visa Row

What Does The Solar Eclipse Mean For Pregnant Women’s Health?

Father’s Day 2021: What Were the Winners in Best Dad Joke Contest?

Share This Article
By Arslan Ahmad
Arslan Ahmad is a journalist for CTN News, known for his clear and concise reporting. He covers a wide range of topics, from local events to international affairs, always with a keen eye for detail. Arslan's articles are easy to read and packed with useful information. He avoids jargon and sticks to the facts, which makes his work accessible to a broad audience. His dedication to honest reporting has earned him a loyal following among readers who appreciate straightforward, no-nonsense journalism.
Previous Article Ben Sasse UF President Ben Sasse has Resigned after Discovering that his Wife has Epilepsy.

Get Our News App

Download our App
Download our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Buy Fc 24 Coins
Buy Fc 24 Coins