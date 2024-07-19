Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Defends Ban Chiang-Inspired Olympic Uniform Design

(CTN News) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supported Thai athletes’ new costumes for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, citing inspiration from Ban Chiang, a World Heritage Site.

He was responding to widespread criticism from netizens who argued that the design was outmoded.

Mr Srettha urged opponents to respect the design team, stating, “When you say your clothes or mine are outdated, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, isn’t it?” He made the statement during a Thursday visit to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo).

He stated that respect should be shown to those who developed the uniform and that everyone should avoid focusing on minute details.

On Wednesday, the prime minister defended Thai athletes’ dress uniform for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26 on Facebook.

“Designers were influenced by patterns seen at the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site. “The outfit reflects a mix of Thai cultural heritage and internationalization,” he added.

Srettha Thavisin Advocates Respect for Uniform Design Team

According to Mr Srettha, the design team performed extensive research by meeting with the Fabric and Textile Creative Design Centre director at Udon Thani Rajabhat University. The team also collected data and sought input from the Ban Chiang National Museum, the Fine Arts Department, and local communities that continue to weave, dye fabric with indigo, and create pottery with unique patterns.

The team then used these patterns, indigo dyeing techniques, and research findings to create new and appropriate uniforms for the world stage. Polo shirts constructed of recycled plastic bottles were also utilized to promote environmental sustainability.

Other competitive uniforms and apparel have Ban Chiang motifs.

“The athletes’ uniform is more than just a costume, but it represents a blend of the past and a sustainable future,” says Srettha. “It inspires the new generation to appreciate Thai culture while moving forward.”

His comments came in response to social media criticism after images of the uniform were posted to the Stadium TH Facebook page.

These included: “(The design team) had to please senior figures; otherwise, the design would not get approval,” “Soft Power on the Rock,” or “Is this all you can do?”

The outfit also received great feedback from netizens who praised the design.

