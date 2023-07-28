Connect with us

News

California Attorney General's Office Investigates Tesla for Autopilot Safety and False Advertising Complaints
Advertisement

News

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to Return Thailand After 15 Years in Exile

News

Bank of Thailand Set for Final 25-Basis-Point Interest Rate Hike on August 2

News

Bankrupt Endo Says US Government objections imperil $600 million in Opioid Settlements

News

These 5 States Are Doing the Most to Target LGBTQ People

News

Mastercard Stops Marijuana Transactions: Impact on U.S. Cannabis Industry

News

Bank of England Forecasts £150 Billion Net Loss Over Next Decade in QE Unwinding

News

Thailand Parliament's Joint Meeting: Postpones Parliamentary PM Vote Scheduled For Aug 4th

Entertainment News

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu's Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

News Asia News

Pakistan Ranks 99th In Global Hunger Index: A Distressing "Serious" Level Of Food Insecurity

Ukraine War News

Seeking Peace In Ukraine: The Role Of African And Chinese Initiatives Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sex Related Charges in the UK

News Entertainment

Singer and Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56

News World News

Hunter Biden Sweetheart Plea Deal Blows Up, Judge Refuses to Sign Off

News Southern Thailand

6-Year-old Girl Dies after Falling into a Waterfall in Phangnga

News

UK Government Criticized for Underestimating Threat of Russia's Wagner Mercenary Group in Africa

News

Bangkok's Orange Line Rail Project Receives Favorable Court Decision

News

Thailand Returns 400-500 Million Baht to China from Seized Illegal Chinese Businesses

News

Bank of England to Raise Bank Rate to 5.25% on August 3, with Two More Hikes Expected by Year-End

News

Fire Collapses New York Construction Crane's Arm, Scattering Pedestrians

News

California Attorney General’s Office Investigates Tesla for Autopilot Safety and False Advertising Complaints

Published

24 seconds ago

on

California Attorney General's Office Investigates Tesla for Autopilot Safety and False Advertising Complaints

The California attorney general’s office has launched an investigation into Tesla, prompted by customer complaints and former employees regarding Autopilot safety issues and alleged false advertising.

Among the complaints is the occurrence of “phantom braking,” an abrupt automatic braking feature experienced by Tesla owners while using the company’s driver assistance systems, particularly Autopilot, on highways.

The investigation also involves scrutiny over Tesla’s marketing of its Full Self Driving (FSD) option, which has not yet delivered on its promise of fully autonomous vehicles.

Customer Complaints and Regulatory Involvement:

Greg Wester, a Tesla Model 3 owner, filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2022, expressing concerns about phantom braking and feeling misled after purchasing the FSD option.

An analyst from the California attorney general’s office later reached out to Wester for an interview regarding the complaint. Similar outreach was made to another former Tesla employee whose family owned a Model 3 with the FSD option.

Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD Features:

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has frequently promised the addition of new features and functionalities via over-the-air software updates, eventually leading to self-driving or autonomous capabilities. However, to date, Tesla’s vehicles are classified as “level 2” systems, requiring an attentive driver behind the wheel, ready to take control at any time.

Deceptive Practices Allegations and Request for Refunds:

Customers like Wester argue that Tesla should provide the option for a full refund of Autopilot features if customers are dissatisfied with the product. They claim that despite purchasing the FSD option, they only received a driver monitoring product with partial autonomy.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has also been investigating Tesla’s driver assistance systems, accusing the company of deceptive practices in marketing Autopilot and FSD technology.

Tesla’s Response and Potential Impact: Tesla, in its second-quarter financial filing, acknowledged receiving requests for information from various regulators and government authorities, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Justice.

However, the company did not previously disclose the investigation by the California attorney general’s office. Tesla expressed concern over the possibility of a material adverse impact on its business if the government decides to pursue an enforcement action.

Conclusion

Conclusion: The investigation by the California attorney general’s office has added further scrutiny to Tesla’s Autopilot safety features and the marketing of its FSD option.

With ongoing regulatory inquiries, Tesla faces challenges in meeting customer expectations and addressing concerns related to its driver assistance systems. The outcome of this investigation could potentially have significant implications for the company’s operations and reputation.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs