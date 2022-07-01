SUV Driver Miraculously Suffers Minor Injuries After Train Crash

The driver of a Ford SUV in southern Thailand miraculously escaped with only minor injuries when a sprinter train struck his vehicle at an unprotected railway crossing.

The accident occurred near the entrance to Wat Intharam in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani province at around 10.30 am.

Police and rescue workers rushing to the scene found a badly damaged Ford Everest SUV near a ditch, about 30 metres away from the unprotected railway crossing.

The driver, Mr. Thip-ard Phongrungruangkul,43 sustained injuries to his left arm and was sent to Tha Chang Hospital.

According to a preliminary police investigation, Mr. Thip-ard was driving alone and was passing through the railway crossing with no barriers with his Ford Everest. The approaching Surat Thani-Bangkok sprinter suddenly struck the back of his vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to overturn several times before it landed near a ditch. Miraculously Mr. Thio-ard survived the crash with just a sprained arm.

Rescue workers were forced to use the jaws of life to get him free from the wreckage.

The sprinter train suffered minor damage and continued its journey.