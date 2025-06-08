News

Police in Koh Phangan Arrest Russian DJ on Drug Offences, 5 Other Foreigners Also Arrested

foreigners on Koh Phangan
Police examine drugs seized from the Russian man when he was arrested on Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI – Police on the resort Island of Koh Phangan have taken a 37-year-old Russian man into custody after police found packets of cocaine and ketamine in his possession.

Police said the man, known as a DJ on both Koh Phangan and Koh Samui, was caught during a sting operation at Hua Thian pier in Ban Tai around 7 pm. Police seized 3.32 grams of cocaine, 2.04 grams of ketamine, an e-cigarette, and 13,000 baht in cash from him.

According to police, the man admitted he worked as a DJ on the two islands and bought drugs through a Telegram user named Coco Islands. The sting operation was set up after officers contacted him via WhatsApp.

In related incidents, police arrested five more foreigners on Koh Phangan in three separate cases tied to illegal work, overstayed visas, and offences involving drugs and firearms.

Tourist police made these arrests in the Koh Phangan area last Thursday, following orders from Tourist Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Saksira Pheuak-um. He told all police units to step up action against illegal activity by foreigners to protect the island’s reputation as a tourist hotspot.

In the first case, officers responded to complaints about noisy woodworking at a home in Moo 3. They found Manuel Van Den Bovenkamp, a 45-year-old Dutch national, had hired Thar Tun Zai from Myanmar as a carpenter, paying him 500 baht daily.

Mr Van Den Bovenkamp was charged with hiring a foreign worker illegally and failing to report the employment to authorities within 15 days. Thar Tun Zai was charged for working outside his permitted job description.

In the second case, police followed a tip about Tia Colette Flexman, a 56-year-old British woman in Moo 1, who had not left her home for a long time. Officers discovered she had overstayed her visa by 1,880 days.

The third case involved tourist police on patrol in Moo 8, who spotted a young man acting nervously and trying to escape into the bushes. They stopped La Min Wai, a 16-year-old from Myanmar, and found a meth pill on him. He said it came from a friend.

Police checked his phone and found photos of drugs and guns, which led them to a house in Moo 1. There, they arrested Mg Kor Arr Htet, another Myanmar national aged 25. Inside, they found another meth pill, three shotgun shells, and six .22 calibre bullets.

Crime on Koh Phangan

Koh Phangan, a popular tourist island in Thailand, has seen various incidents involving foreign nationals, both as perpetrators and victims, often linked to its vibrant nightlife and Full Moon Parties.

Koh Phangan’s reputation for crime, particularly around Haad Rin during Full Moon Parties, has raised concerns. The British Embassy has warned of assaults, robberies, and sexual attacks, often linked to drugs and alcohol.

Some locals and expats argue crime reports are exaggerated, emphasizing that tourists’ reckless behaviour contributes to incidents. However, allegations of police corruption and lax enforcement persist, complicating safety perceptions.

While Koh Phangan remains a major tourist destination, visitors are advised to stay cautious, especially during large events, avoid accepting drinks from strangers, and secure valuables to minimize risks. For specific safety tips, checking reviews and consulting locals online is recommended.

Share This Article
Geoff Thomas
Follow:
