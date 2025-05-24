Thailand’s Immigration Steps Up Enforcement on Foreigners Working Illegally

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, with the help of the Tourist Police, have increased efforts to address the problem of unauthorized foreign workers. Recent operations include a series of raids in several cities, targeting violations of immigration and labour laws.

Officials have promised to keep a close watch in popular tourist areas and across the country. The drive has already led to the arrest of a French man on drug charges, a Russian woman for selling e-cigarettes, and eight foreigners running street food stalls without permits on Bangkok’s busy Khao San Road. These incidents highlight the government’s promise to regulate foreign labour more strictly.

Thailand’s economy, which depends heavily on tourism and local workers, has dealt with illegal foreign labour for years. The Department of Employment reported that from June to August 2024, officials checked 162,130 workers at almost 13,000 workplaces. They detained 1,179 migrants working without the right documents, which is less than 1% of those inspected.

The group included 724 people from Myanmar, 190 from Cambodia, 162 from Laos, and 81 from other countries. Authorities say the crackdown is a joint effort by the Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police, and other agencies. They want to protect jobs for Thai people and respond to worries about human trafficking and worker mistreatment.

One key raid happened on Khao San and Rambuttri roads in Bangkok on 21 May 2025. Police arrested eight people—one from Turkey and seven from Myanmar—for selling rotis, kebabs, ice cream, and juice without the right permits. Four of the Myanmar workers did not have passports, raising concerns about illegal entry.

Others had overstayed or failed to renew their permits under a government programme. The Turkish man, known as Muhammed, ran a well-known ice cream stall and was found working while on a tourist visa. All eight were held for breaking labour laws, and police say checks in these areas will continue.

In a separate case, a French man in Samut Prakarn was found living in Thailand almost 2,000 days past his visa expiry. He also faced drug charges. The Bangkok Post reported this case, which shows the link between immigration offences and other crimes.

There was also the arrest of a Russian woman for selling e-cigarettes, illegal in Thailand, where vaping products are banned. These examples show the wider focus of Thai authorities, who target not just unauthorized jobs but also other offences by foreigners.

Student visas have come under new scrutiny as well. Some foreigners use them to run businesses or work in tourism, which is against the rules. Paisarn Dunkum, from the Professional Tourist Guides Association of Thailand, says visa controls are not strict enough.

He points to Section 12 of the Immigration Act as an example of a law that should be used more. This situation lets some guides and vendors work without licences, which can hurt Thai businesses. The 60-day visa-free entry for tourists from 93 countries is another loophole. Some visitors use it to find unauthorized work instead of travelling for a holiday.

A raid in Nonthaburi on 10 May 2025 showed the action has spread to nightlife and service jobs. Authorities checked “bar host” venues in Lat Phrao, Phaya Thai, and Huai Khwang, arresting ten foreign workers.

Offences included working in massage parlours and entertainment venues without permits. Seven had no legal immigration status, two had overstayed, and one employer was charged with hiring illegal staff. These inspections are part of a bigger plan to tackle problems in sectors with a history of labour issues.

Penalties for working without the right documents in Thailand are tough. Foreigners caught without a work permit face fines of 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation, and a ban on applying for new permits for two years. If a worker cannot show a valid permit during an inspection, they may have to pay up to 5,000 baht.

Employers who hire workers without the right paperwork face fines of 10,000 to 100,000 baht per person. Repeat offenders could also face jail time, steeper fines, and a three-year ban from hiring migrant staff. Taking a worker’s documents is punishable by up to six months in jail or a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 baht per worker. These rules are meant to protect Thai workers and discourage illegal hiring.

The ongoing crackdown has sparked debate about what it means for Thailand’s culture and economy. Khao San Road is famous among backpackers for its lively mix of food stalls and performers, many of whom are foreigners.

Some think tighter enforcement could hurt the area’s charm and reduce its global appeal. Jack W., commenting on X, said the unique street life is part of Khao San’s draw and that tourism could drop if diverse vendors are pushed out. Others support the government’s stance, arguing that illegal vendors hurt local businesses that pay taxes and follow the rules. Samantha K., also on X, called for more checks to protect legal traders.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn started a countrywide operation on 5 June 2024 with a focus on balancing support for Thai workers and the need for migrant help in fields like farming and construction. The government has registered over 676,000 workers from Myanmar, 103,000 from Cambodia, 31,000 from Laos, and almost 3,000 from Vietnam.

Officials want employers to collect biometric data and update paperwork by 31 October 2024. Those who miss the deadline may lose their right to work and face legal action. This plan is supposed to reduce illegal workers while making sure employers can fill jobs that locals do not want.

There are also concerns about the rights and welfare of detained migrants. A 2024 report by the International Federation for Human Rights found Thailand’s Immigration Detention Centres overcrowded—running at 155% capacity—with poor hygiene and limited healthcare.

Refugees and asylum seekers may be held alongside people arrested for working illegally, often for long periods without a chance to go to court. This has led to calls for change to meet international standards.

As Thailand moves to control illegal foreign labour, the government faces a challenge. On one side, there is a need to protect the job market and national security. On the other hand, there is the risk of losing some of the country’s unique appeal, which depends on its open and lively street culture.

Officials promise to keep up inspections, while many watch closely to see how this affects Thailand’s popular tourist spots. The ongoing raids on Khao San Road and elsewhere are a clear sign of how law, culture, and business all meet in Thailand today.

