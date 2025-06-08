Chiang Rai Police Capture Woman Wanted Since 2019 in Mae Sai

CHIANG RAI – On Saturday, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau arrested a 30-year-old woman identified only as Ms. Thip on two arrest warrants in Village 7, Mae Sai Subdistrict, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai.

One of the arrest warrants was issued by the Fang Provincial Court, warrant no. 11/2019 for “joint possession of Category 1 drugs (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, and the second from the Mae Sot Provincial Court warrant no. 137/2024 for “conspiracy to defraud the public and submitting false information into a computer system, causing damage” (linked to mule accounts).

Ms. Thip was taken into custody while riding her motorcycle for personal errands near the road behind Mae Sai Police Station. She confessed to being the person named in both warrants and said she had not been previously arrested on these charges.

During questioning, Ms. Thip explained that in 2017, she worked at a karaoke bar in Mae Sai and was in a relationship with a man who claimed to have business in the area. At his request, she opened a bank account to help with expenses.

Later, she learned this man was arrested along with four others in Fang, Chiang Mai, in late 2018 on drug charges after police seized over 401,000 methamphetamine pills. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison and fined more than 400,000 baht.

Ms. Thip said that after this happened, she moved several times out of fear of being arrested. She later sold her bank account to a friend for spending money, which led to her being wanted for fraud. Police tracked her down and arrested her.

Ms. Thip insisted she had no part in the drug money and is willing to pay back victims in the fraud case. She added that some of the funds had already been seized by the bank.

After the arrest, officers handed Ms. Thip over to investigators at Fang Police Station to face legal proceedings.

