NAKHON SAWAN – A video shared online has drawn strong criticism of a female teacher at a technical college in Takli, Nakhon Sawan. The clip shows her punishing male students caught smoking by making them drink water mixed with cigarette butts.

The video, recorded by another student, captures what happened on May 30, 2025. Around ten male students who smoked cigarettes were called out. The teacher then mixed water with cigarette butts and made the group drink it as punishment.

She also allegedly used harsh criticism, calling the students inept and too stupid to follow the rules. Some students became upset, leading to a heated argument, and other staff members had to step in to separate both sides.

After the video spread on social media, many people condemned the teacher’s actions. While some agreed the students should not have been smoking, most felt the punishment went too far and could affect the students’ health.

There were also calls for the school to review this teacher’s behaviour as soon as possible.

The school director has already responded by moving the teacher to another department, removing her from her former disciplinary role. The director also plans to meet with parents and staff to discuss the situation and provide more details soon.

In Thailand, rules for cigarette smokers in schools are strict and align with the country’s comprehensive tobacco control measures under the Tobacco Products Control Act of 2017.

Smoking is prohibited in all school premises, including both indoor and outdoor areas, as schools are classified as public places under Thailand’s tobacco control laws. This includes classrooms, hallways, playgrounds, and any other school grounds.

Schools often have designated personnel to monitor compliance, and some may involve local authorities or “Litter Police” to enforce anti-smoking and anti-littering rules (e.g., discarding cigarette butts).

Schools have intensified efforts to combat e-cigarette use among students, including random bag checks during the school term to prevent vaping. This follows incidents where students required hospitalization due to e-cigarette-related health issues.

