Prayut Government Stiffs Elderly Limiting Monthly Pensions in Thailand

Critics have lambasted the outgoing Prayut government for introducing a new policy placing income limits on the elderly receiving monthly pensions from the Government of Thailand.

They argue that the next government should make the decision, while criticising the departing government of inefficiently categorising income groups. The new legislation was signed by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda on Friday, was published in the Royal Gazette, and went into effect on Saturday.

The previous regulation required local government agencies to give universal monthly pensions of 600-1,000 baht to all senior persons, with 600 baht for those aged 60-69, 700 baht for those aged 70-79, 800 baht for those aged 80-89, and 1,000 baht for those aged 90 and more.

Item 6 (4) of the new regulation specifies that as of Saturday, only old persons with no or inadequate income to pay the cost of living are eligible for the state’s monthly pension allowance.

Item 17, a provisional clause in the new regulation, specifies that the new criterion for payment of the elderly allowance does not apply to those who registered for the stipend with local organisations before August 12, 2023, implying that those who are presently receiving the allowance are unaffected.

The Move Forward Party (MFP) secretary-general, Chaithawat Tulathon, stated that the party opposes the new criterion.

“Everyone is eligible for welfare benefits.” It is not about attempting to demonstrate people’s poverty. Changing a policy involving welfare benefits is a significant issue since it impacts a large number of individuals. “It should not be carried out while a new government is still in place,” he stated.

“Whoever becomes the next Prime Minister should revise the new regulation,” Mr Chaithawat added, emphasising the party’s support for universal welfare coverage.

MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn stated that the new criterion has superseded universal pension coverage for the elderly.

It will have a significant impact on those reaching the age of 60 in the future, he claims. People turning 70, 80, or 90 who are looking forward to a bigger allowance may wonder if they will receive it.

Furthermore, he stated that it is unclear if persons turning 60 who have enough money to live on but are not eligible for the pension under the new criterion and later discover they are unable to make ends meet will be able to register for the allowance.

According to Mr Wiroj, Thailand presently has approximately 11 million people aged 60 and up. Only 5 million people would be eligible for the elderly stipend if payments were based on the database of state-welfare cards.

He claimed that the government will abandon the remaining 6 million people.

“The database is untrustworthy.” “This information cannot be used as a criterion for determining eligibility for the elderly allowance,” he stated. According to the MFP MP, Section 11 (11) of the Elderly People Act requires that the elderly allowance be paid monthly and be universal and equitable.

The demand that the elderly demonstrate their poverty may prohibit them from receiving state assistance, which violates the law.

People affected by the change, according to Mr Wiroj, can file a petition with the Administrative Court. During the general election campaign, the MFP promised a monthly allowance of 3,000 baht to all senior residents.

According to Sustarum Thammaboosadee, a lecturer at Thammasat University’s college of interdisciplinary studies, all old people should have access to universal welfare coverage.

Wannaphong Durongkaveroj, a Ramkhamhaeng University economics expert, stated that local authorities could not rely on the state-welfare card database to determine who is qualified for the payment.

He stated that instead, they must conduct local surveys before implementing the new regulation.