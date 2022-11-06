Police Seize Assets Worth Bt90 Million in Northern Thailand

During sting operations in northern Thailand, police confiscated about 90 million baht worth of assets from a big narcotics network and arrested a woman and a man.

According to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, six locations in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai were searched on Friday following the recent arrest of two men in a house in Chiang Mai with 340,000 meth pills.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the two suspects were part of a narcotics network linked to a woman named Ornamol Jaidee, who allegedly managed the network’s finances.

Authorities then applied to the Chiang Mai Provincial Court for permission to issue an arrest warrant for Ms. Ornamol.

The raids were then carried out by ONCB officials, who officers assisted from Provincial Police Region 5, as well as Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai police.

Ms. Ornamol was apprehended at one of the target locations and was held on narcotics charges. Another man, Chusak Saenping, was detained for illegally possessing guns.

Police officers did not say whether or not he was connected to the drug network.

Land plots, houses, cash, gold jewelry, and animals, including cows, goats, buffalo, and fighting cocks were seized, totaling 89.2 million baht.

The OMCB secretary-general, Wichai Chaimongkhol, stated that the agency continued its aggressive efforts to crack down on drug trafficking networks operating in Northern Thailand to prevent illicit substances from accessing other areas of the country.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry says it will unveil a blockchain drug informant system that keeps informants’ names private in a fresh bid to boost drug suppression tactics.

According to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, the system is an informant platform that accepts drug complaints from the public while keeping their identities anonymous. It is a joint initiative between the ministry, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

According to Mr. Somsak, the blockchain system has been developing since September, with 800,000-900,000 baht spent only on research.

“However, due to the increased number of victims enticed by drug sellers recently,” he stated, “we want the system operational by months end.”