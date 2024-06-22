Sale of New Townhouse in Bangkok Hit a 12-Year Low

New sales of townhouses in Bangkok plummeted in the first quarter of 2024 to a 12-year low, nearing levels following the severe floods of 2011, largely attributed to weak demand in the middle to lower-end segments.

Mr. Somboon Wasinchutchawal, acting chief executive of residential developer Frasers Property Home (Thailand), stated that the company has not launched any new townhouse projects in the 3-5 million baht bracket in over a year.

“The townhouse market has hit rock bottom as demand remains very weak,” according to him. “This affects townhouses priced 5-7 million baht because of the sluggish economy and high interest rates.”

According to Prasert Taedullayasatit, chief executive of property business at SET-listed Ananda Development, new sales of townhouses in Greater Bangkok in the preceding quarter were the lowest since Q3 2012.

“The number and value of townhouses sold in the first quarter this year were close to levels in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012, following the great floods that hit Greater Bangkok,” said Mr. Singh.

According to Mr Prasert, the number of townhouses sold in the first quarter of 2024 was 3,732 units worth 12.2 billion baht, a decrease of 26% and 58% from the same period last year.

Restructuring real estate loans

Meanwhile, new sales of single detached houses fell by 13% for the period to 3,470 units worth 36 billion baht, an 8% decrease, as higher-priced apartments helped maintain solid sales.

Condominiums saw the biggest year-on-year loss in new unit sales, falling 47% to 7,511 units for 31.6 billion baht, a 26% decrease.

However, from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, the quantity and value of new condos sold remained greater than during the epidemic, with sales ranging from 6,382 to 7,407 units.

Townhouse transfers reached a six-year low, with 11,459 units valued at 31 billion baht, down 20% and 17%, respectively.

According to the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC), overall new residential sales in Greater Bangkok fell 26.6% year on year in the first quarter of 2024 to 15,619 units worth 90 billion baht, a 14.5% decrease. Condo sales fell 39%, while low-rise dwelling sales fell 16%.

When combined with new launches, the number of unsold apartments increased by 16.4% to 213,429 units valued 1.22 trillion baht, or 36.5%. Condos saw the greatest gain, up 22%, while low-rise residences up 13%.

Given the economic slowdown and other unfavourable variables like as high interest rates and mortgage rejection rates, REIC forecasted an 8.4% reduction in new sales and a 0.03% decrease in new mortgages this year.

Following a substantial increase in the percentage of non-performing loans (NPLs) for this type of credit, the state planning unit, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), advised financial institutions last month to implement proactive measures in restructuring real estate debts.

Debt structure of home loans

The NESDC, which reported on Monday on social circumstances in the first quarter of this year, said the NPL situation for housing loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 grew to 12.4% year on year, up from 2.4% in the third quarter of 2023. Overall, the NPL rate for real estate loans was 3.34% of total loans in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Commercial banks should immediately improve the debt structure of these loans. This endeavour should not only focus on promoting debt restructuring, but should also actively invite borrowers to negotiate their debt restructuring, particularly those with debts of less than 3 million baht. A home provides security in people’s life, and a shortage of housing can lead to other social issues,” said Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general.

Mr Danucha believes that the problem with real estate loans stems in part from increasing interest rates, which raise people’s expenses and diminish their net income. He suggested that commercial banks change the debt structure for these consumers to better match their income.

Furthermore, he stated that the NPL problem with real estate loans is linked to the current economic condition, which reduces people’s income and raises their other debt obligations.

High Household Debt

Mr Danucha also reviewed the country’s overall household debt, stating that in the fourth quarter of last year, total household debt amounted to 16.3 trillion baht, accounting for 91.3% of GDP.

The growth in household debt is attributable in part to housing loans, notably after the government’s encouragement for homeownership through the first-home scheme, which was implemented when the economy was still developing well. However, the Thai economy is currently facing structural economic challenges.

Furthermore, the NESDC chief stated that bad debt on credit card loans has increased. The rate increased by 17.5% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the same period the previous year, outpacing the 13.6% growth rate in the third quarter of 2023.

NPLs on credit cards accounted for 3.57% of total loans.

According to Mr Danucha, the NESDC has often warned about the issue of bad debt in credit card lending. This issue is not just tied to spending discipline, but also to the market’s environment, which employs marketing methods to enhance sales by allowing clients to pay in installments using credit cards. Customers are even offered discounts from retailers if they prefer to pay in installments, a requirement imposed by credit card issuers.

He gave an example, noting that today, even purchases of 2,000 to 3,000 baht made with a credit card can be paid in installments. This boosts consumer demand while making them forget about their actual income, resulting in a decline in their net monthly income available for spending. When income falls short of expenses, people take on extra debts, creating a vicious cycle, he explained.

