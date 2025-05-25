Police Bell 212 Helicopter Crash Kills 3 in Western Thailand

BANGKOK – A police Bell 212 helicopter crashed and caught fire in Western Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday afternoon. Three people died, while one managed to parachute out. The tragic incident happened around 1 pm in Nong Kok village, Ao Noi sub-district.

The helicopter was quickly covered in flames, and firefighters rushed to fight the fire.

According to Fire & Rescue Thailand’s Facebook page, both pilots and the flight mechanic lost their lives. The condition of the person who parachuted out has not been confirmed.

Officials said the helicopter, a Bell 212 from the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit, had problems mid-flight. It was flying from Surat Thani airport after completing an operation.

The officers who died were identified as Pol Maj Pratuang Chulet (pilot), Pol Capt Songpol Boonchai (pilot), and Pol Lt Thinakrit Suwannoi (mechanic).

National police chief Kittharat Punpetch sent his condolences to the families of the officers. He asked authorities to start an urgent investigation and to support the families of those who died.

This was the second fatal police Bell 212 helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan province this year.

The Bell 212 is a medium-lift, twin-engine helicopter developed by Bell Helicopter, primarily used for utility, transport, and search-and-rescue missions in Thailand. Introduced in the late 1960s, the Bell 212 helicopter is widely used by government agencies and militaries worldwide.

Thailand has faced several helicopter crashes in the past. Causes often include engine failure or poor visibility. Investigations into the latest crashes are still underway, and the exact causes remain unclear.

On 15 July 2022, a Royal Thai Army Black Hawk crashed in Songkhla after engine failure, injuring all seven on board, including Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak. The pilot tried an emergency landing, but the helicopter hit trees.

On 14 December 2021, an army training helicopter (Enstrom 480B) went down in Nakhon Sawan, killing two crew members during a training flight from Lop Buri.

On 15 August 2016, a Thai military UH-72 helicopter crashed in Chiang Mai because of bad weather. All five on board died, including Major General Nopporn Ruanchan.

