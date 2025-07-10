(CTN News) – As part of the probe into the health issues that President Joe Biden faced while in office, the former White House physician declined to comment on Wednesday.

Republican members of the House of Representatives are conducting this probe.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor allegedly affirmed his Fifth Amendment rights in a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee. Members of Congress and his lawyer questioned him.

There was no one else around during this private talk.

Republicans are conducting a thorough probe of former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental health and suitability for the presidency, which included bringing O’Connor before the Oversight Committee a month ago. This is a really thorough investigation.

They contend that some of the policies implemented by the White House autopen during Joe Biden’s time as Vice President may be considered illegitimate if it is proven that Biden experienced mental illness for a portion of his time in office. This conclusion stems from the autopen’s implementation of these regulations.

Vice President Joe Biden of the United States has categorically refuted claims that he suffered from mental illness during his government service. He has dismissed these accusations as “ridiculous and false.”

This declaration aims to address claims that he experienced mental illness while employed by the government. In his presentation before the committee, O’Connor’s lawyer, David Schertler, said the doctor had “no choice” except to use his Fifth Amendment rights. Schertler gave the committee testimony, which was considered.

Schertler brought up the Justice Department’s ongoing inquiry into Biden’s use of the autopen. Additionally, Schertler mentioned the investigation and O’Connor’s duty as a doctor to protect patient privacy.

The head of the Oversight Committee, Representative James Comer of Kentucky, said that O’Connor’s decision to not testify made it “clear that there was a conspiracy.”

Comer is a Biden House member and a representative.

According to a statement released by Comer, “Dr. O’Connor would prefer to hide the truth, but the American people demand transparency.”

Witnesses frequently exercise the privileges protected by the Fifth Amendment whenever they have the opportunity to testify before Congress.

For example, when several aides to President Donald Trump refused to testify before the committee looking into the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a group of his supporters, they cited their rights as justification.

While conducting his probe, Comer has attempted to get the testimony of around a dozen former Biden workers. Members of this group include various individuals.

Among them are former White House chiefs of staff Ron Klain and Jeff Zients, former senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, former deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, former president Steve Ricchetti’s counselor, former deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams, a former president’s assistant.

The legal doctrine of executive privilege shields many of the discussions between the president and his staff. The Trump White House has waived executive privilege for almost every top official in the administration.

These signals shield the legal system and the US Congress. As a direct consequence of this effort, these employees will now have the chance to talk about their interactions with Vice President Biden during his tenure in office.

Representative Robert Garcia, a powerful Democrat from California and a member of the Oversight Committee, has called the Republican-led investigation a waste of time.

The senator’s press release claims that “Oversight Republicans are fixated on the past,” even though their priorities should be monitoring President Trump’s corruption and lowering expenses for American households.

After the investigation is over, Comer has asserted that his committee will submit a report detailing all of its findings and conclusions.

SOURCE: USN

SEE ALSO:

Boy, 6 Who Played in the Kok River Tests Positive for Heavy Metal Contaminants

U.S. and Canada Issue Urgent Travel Advisory for Thailand

Sex Scandal Pressures Senior Monk to Leave Monkhood and Disappear