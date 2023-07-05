Philadelphia Mass Shooting Has Left 5 People Dead, According To Police

(CTN News) – An arrest has been made for a 40-year-old suspect following a shooting in southwest Philadelphia on Monday evening that left five people dead and two injured, according to police.

According to the latest news, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference on Monday that the suspect was armed with a semiautomatic rifle and that the two wounded victims were boys, ages 2 and 13, who were injured in the attack.

Taking a broader view of the situation, the shooting took place at about 8:30pm in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia.

According to the police, eight people were Shooting at the scene.

Outlaw said that the police pursuit of the suspect was on foot while he was shooting and when he surrendered in an alley, he was “wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines inside.”

In addition to the “AR-style rifle,” Outlaw said the suspect also had a handgun and a police scanner.

In addition to Outlaw, another person who picked up a firearm and returned fire was also taken into custody as a result of his actions.

According to Outlaw, all of the victims were males and three of them were aged between 20 and 22 and 59 years old at the time of their deaths.

Outlaw did not confirm the age of the fourth person who was killed, but according to him, he was between the ages of 16 and 21 when he was killed.

We are watching: Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting that took place earlier today.

They are saying: “Horrified by the reports that a shooting has taken place in Southwest Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said on Twitter.

My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims and their families,” added the president.

It is imperative that this devastating violence comes to an end.”

Based on the data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 339 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year.

Specifically, it defines a mass shooting as one where more than four people are either injured or killed as a result of being shot, not including the shooter, in a single incident.

