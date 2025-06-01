Paris Erupts After PSG’s Historic Champions League Win, Nearly 300 Arrested

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans celebrated their club’s Champions League final victory, hundreds of individuals were detained in Paris following clashes with police.

Confrontations erupted near the Champs-Elysées avenue and PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium, where nearly 50,000 people had watched the 5-0 victory over Inter Milan on large screens. Police arrested nearly 300 individuals in connection with the unrest.

Bus shelters were destroyed, vehicles were set on fire, and flares and fireworks were ignited during the wild celebrations.

The chaos followed PSG’s historic first-ever win in Europe’s most prestigious professional football competition.

While the majority of fans celebrated peacefully—singing, dancing, and honking car horns—others contributed to the disorder.

French President Emmanuel Macron, a known supporter of Olympique de Marseille, posted on X: “A glorious day for PSG!” He praised the team while the Eiffel Tower lit up in PSG’s blue and red colours. “Bravo, we are all very proud. Tonight, Paris is the capital of Europe.”

In anticipation of the celebrations, around 5,400 police officers were deployed throughout Paris.

Paris police said most of the nearly 300 people detained were suspected of possessing pyrotechnics and inciting disorder.

In a statement, authorities said troublemakers on the Champs-Elysées were trying to provoke incidents, repeatedly confronting police by launching large fireworks and throwing objects.

Footage shared on social media showed crowds attempting to break into shops along the Champs-Elysées, including Chanel and Foot Locker, though this has not been verified by the BBC.

Reports indicated that riot police used a water cannon to stop a crowd from advancing toward the Arc de Triomphe and deployed tear gas to disperse the gathering.

Additional confrontations occurred along the Paris ring road. Near Parc des Princes, at least two cars were set ablaze.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the violence on social media, stating, “True PSG supporters are celebrating their team’s brilliant match.”

“In the meantime, Parisian vandals have taken to the streets to provoke police and commit crimes.”

Outside of Paris, in Grenoble, a vehicle struck a group of PSG fans, injuring four people, police said. All victims belonged to the same family, and two were seriously injured.

The driver later turned himself in and was arrested. According to a source close to the investigation, the act was not believed to be intentional.

PSG is set to hold a victory parade on the Champs-Elysées on Sunday, with tens of thousands of fans expected to attend and welcome the team home.

President Macron’s office confirmed he would host the players on Sunday to personally congratulate them.

