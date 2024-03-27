NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Killed By Suspect With 21 Prior Arrests: Police

(CTN News) – A young family, the Queens community, and the NYPD are all mourning the death of Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Stephanie and their almost 1-year-old son live in Massapequa Park. The NYPD hired Diller in February 2021.

A traffic stop was conducted on Mott Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. today. NYPD Critical Response Teams are focused on issues related to fake plates, illegal tints, and quality-of-life issues.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which contained two men, because it was parked illegally at a bus stop. Suspects refused to step out of the vehicle and pointed guns at officers when officers asked them to do so.

Diller was shot in the torso, just below the bullet-resistant vest, by Guy Rivera, 34. Rivera was then shot in the back by Diller’s partner.

A critical condition led to Diller’s death at Jamaica Hospital.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on the night of Monday, she was taken to the medical examiner’s office. Officers stood at attention, alongside Diller’s family, accompanied by Police Commissioner Edward Caban, as they wept.

Several officers were treated for tinnitus at the hospital.

Lindy Jones, 41, is the other suspect. There was a gun recovered at the scene.

There are two men in Jamaica Hospital, and one in a police precinct. The case has not yet been charged.

A total of 21 arrests by the NYPD have been made by Rivera, nine of which have been felonies. A criminal sale of controlled substances sentenced to nearly five years in prison was served by him in September 2021. A 2011 assault landed him in state prison for three years, but he was released in October 2014.

There have been 14 prior arrests for Jones. He was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree on April 17, 2023 due to his possession of a loaded firearm. He was released on $75,000 bail. As a result of 2003 attempted murder and robbery charges, he served 10 years in prison before being released in November 2013.

According to Adams, this incident was a case of recidivism.

“Less than a year later, the same bad people are NYPD doing bad things to good people,” Adams explained. This person displayed a complete disregard for the safety of this city. The battle is between the good guys and the bad guys. The bad guys are violent. They carry guns. And they have no respect for the symbol of public safety, the police uniform.

‘This city feels extremely pain after the death of Officer Diller,’ Adams said.

In the meantime, our prayers go out to the officer’s family, his fellow officers, and the entire New York City Police Department, but primarily to the officer himself.” Caban said.

In response to the murder that she described as “senseless,” Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement.

It is with great sadness that I wish to express my prayers for the family and loved ones of a fallen officer, as well as for the members of the NYPD,” Hochul told reporters. He will never be forgotten for his heroism and service.

It is the first time an NYPD officer has died in the line of duty since 2022, when Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were shot dead while responding to a domestic dispute call.

Diller’s wake and funeral will be held at Massapequa Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday.

