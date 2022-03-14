North Korea Test Biden With 2 Ballistic Missile Tests

U.S. and South Korean officials said that North Korea used what is believed to be its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in two recent launches.

They also believe North Korea is restoring tunnels at its shuttered nuclear test site.

In the latest reports, the country has threatened to resume testing long-range ballistic missiles or nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017.

Strategy experts believe the missile tests are North Korea’s latest attempt to test President Biden’s leadership. Especially after the Ukrain invasion by Russia and the Biden administration’s horrific withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The North Korean state media in the past has had harsh words for Joe Biden. A commentary on the news website KCNA stated that Biden had been “distracted, reckless, and seized by ambition for power”.

“He was an imbecile without basic qualities as a human being, let alone as a politician”, the commentary stated, adding that he had a low IQ.

Mr. Biden’s “Failing Grade”

Additionally, the article claimed he made “vulgar comments and acts involving women” – a reference to earlier allegations of unwelcome touching by women – and that he became a “laughing-stock of the media” after he appeared to fall asleep during a speech made by then-President Barack Obama in 2011.

In the rebuttal, the North Korean News even mentioned Mr. Biden’s “failing grade” in a paper in which he had plagiarised another article from the 1960s. Despite admitting to plagiarism, Mr. Biden stated he misunderstood citation rules.

As tensions between North Korea and the Biden administration escalate, South Korea on Wednesday elected a new conservative president.

Yoon Suk-yeol suggested that preemptive strikes may be necessary to counter any pending attack by North Korea and vowed to purchase American THAAD missile interceptors, as well as remaining open to renewing the stalled denuclearization talks.

Because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty, North Korea and the affluent, democratic South are technically still at war.

North Korea’s Nuclear Test Site

On Friday, the South Korean military reported that it had detected unspecified activity at Punngye-RI, the North’s only known nuclear test site, which was destroyed with explosives when it was allegedly closed.

According to analysts, since little is known about the extent of the demolition, it is unclear how quickly the site can be redeveloped. In addition, it is unclear whether the activity is linked to a series of small natural earthquakes reported in the area recently.

The Pentagon and U.S. State Department declined to comment.

According to Washington, North Korea used a huge long-range ICBM system in launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 which required a swift global response.

South Korea and the United States both said the Hwasong-17 missile system was exhibited at a defense exhibition in October 2021 and unveiled during an October 2020 military parade in Pyongyang.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the purpose of these tests, which did not demonstrate ICBM range, was likely to evaluate the system ahead of a full range test in the future, possibly disguised as a space launch.

North Korean Satellites

The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not specify which missile was used. However, he did say the country tested components for reconnaissance satellites he expected to launch shortly to monitor U.S. and allied military activities according to North Korean rules.

Kim Jong-un said his country’s military activities, including nuclear weapons, are its sovereign right and only for self-defense. He said U.S. and allied policy such as military drills and sanctions were considered hostile by North Korea.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman called her counterparts in Japan and South Korea on Friday to condemn Pyongyang’s missile launches. However, she said the Biden administration would continue “efforts to seek diplomacy.”

Related CTN News: