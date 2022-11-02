Tropical Storm Nalgae Kills 110 People in the Philippines

Connect with us

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines performed an aerial tour over a southern area ravaged by landslides caused by tropical storm Nalgae, which killed 110 people.

According to the disaster organization, severe flooding and various landslides injured more than 100 people and left 33 people missing.

According to government data, Nalgae is on its way to southern China after destroying $22 million in farm items and $13 million in infrastructure. It is the second-most damaging storm to hit the Philippines this year, behind tropical storm Megi in April, which killed 214 people.

On Tuesday, Marcos directed officials to expedite the distribution of relief supplies and urged greater planning ahead of four additional tropical storms predicted by the National Weather Service before the end of the year.

“When we were doing airborne inspections, I discovered that landslides were occurring in denuded mountains, and that was the problem,” Marcos, who also visited an evacuation centre in Maguindanao province, said.

Because of rain-induced landslides in deforested areas, the majority of the casualties from Nalgae, the country’s 14th cyclone this year, occurred in the southern autonomous province of Bangsamoro.

typhoon philippines

The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,600 islands, experiences 16 typhoons on average every year, with frequent landslides and floods blamed on the increasing severity of tropical cyclones.

Calabarzon, Bicol, and Central Luzon have been impacted the hardest.

The Pacific typhoon season typically begins in April with less severe storms and lasts until November. The most powerful typhoons often strike the Philippines in August and September.

Typhoon Rai was the most powerful typhoon to make landfall in the Philippines in the previous 12 months. It was 5 kilometres in diameter and had a wind speed of up to 237 km/h on December 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm local time near Dapa.

This equivalent to a category 4 typhoon, according to the globally accepted Saffir-Simpson rating. Speeds of high to 267 km/h were recorded on the open sea.

philippines

Typhoon Nalgae formed in the Northwest Pacific on October 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., with an initial wind speed of 46 km/h. The storm system proceeded southeast at 19 km/h at first and had a diameter of 111 kilometers.

It attained its peak wind speed to date of 100 kilometers per hour on October 29, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. This is equivalent to a tropical storm.

Nalgae made landfall at Alaminos (Ilocos) in the Philippines on October 30, 2022 around 5:00 a.m. The typhoon had a wind speed of 83 km/h and a diameter of 37 kilometers at the time. The warning level in the Philippines was TCWS 2. (“Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals”).

Nalgae has subsequently receded and is no longer being monitored by officials. On October 30th, around 8:00 a.m., it was approximately 144 kilometers east of Ilocos.

