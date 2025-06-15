Miss World 2025 Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri Honored With Parade in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, crowned Miss World 2025, returned to Thailand on Saturday and was greeted with a lively parade down Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok.

Wearing a stunning white dress and her signature blue crown, Opal delivered her first speech at Suvarnabhumi Airport after arriving from India, where she made history as the first Thai woman to claim the Miss World title in 72 years.

“This Miss World 2025 crown belongs to all Thai people,” she told the cheering crowd inside the terminal.

Opal also expressed gratitude to Julia Morley, chair of the Miss World Organization, who travelled with her to Thailand.

She said to Ms Morley, “You’ve already seen the joy, pride and happiness we’ve brought home. This is my mother’s land, my home country, and bringing the first crown to Thailand means so much to me.”

Her return drew crowds of all ages. Fans, celebrities and former beauty queens filled the airport, waving flags, holding banners and snapping photos on their phones.

“I don’t see this as pressure,” said the 21-year-old from Phuket. “I see it as power. All of your support gives me strength to keep moving forward.”

Many Miss World fans wore elaborate costumes inspired by pageants, with sparkling crowns and flag-themed outfits. Groups dressed in matching shirts that read “Opal for Her, Opal for World,” reflecting the online support she’s had since starting her pageant journey in 2022.

Julia Morley, who leads the Miss World Organization, was deeply impressed by the warm welcome.

“I love Thailand,” she shared. “I want Opal to feel free to be herself, stay down to earth and follow her own path. She has a real ability to inspire young girls everywhere. With this win, it’s not just Opal who succeeded, it’s the whole nation.”

During a press conference, Opal said she plans to use her title to raise awareness about breast cancer and support healthcare access globally.

“This crown gives me a bigger voice to reach people who need help and give them hope,” she said.

One happy fan, Yam, called Opal’s win “a source of joy for everyone in Thailand. She’s turned into a symbol of Thai culture for the world.”

After the official welcome, Opal rode in a 2025 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II as part of a parade starting at the Bangkok Planetarium and travelling along Sukhumvit Road to the Emporium shopping centre.

From there, she walked a red carpet on the skywalk to EmSphere, meeting more fans and wrapping up her memorable homecoming celebration.

