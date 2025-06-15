New Study Highlights Walking’s Power Against Chronic Back Pain

Millions worldwide live with constant lower back pain, but a practical solution could be closer than many realize. A recent study in JAMA Network Open has found that walking just 100 minutes a day lowers the risk of developing chronic lower back pain by 23 percent.

This result brings fresh hope, especially given the huge number of people affected. Dr Natasha Pocovi, a research fellow in health sciences at Macquarie University, points out that about 600 million people experience low back pain, making it a top cause of disability.

Forecasts suggest this number could climb to 843 million by 2050.

Lead author Rayane Haddadj, a doctoral candidate at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, highlights that walking is a straightforward and affordable activity that almost everyone can fit into daily life to help reduce back pain risk.

The study looked at data from over 11,000 adults in Norway, using accelerometers to track walking habits over a week. Researchers checked in with the participants several years later to see how many developed chronic low back pain.

The data showed a clear link: more daily walking meant a lower risk of ongoing back pain. Those who walked over 100 minutes each day saw a 23 percent drop in risk compared to people walking less than 78 minutes. Even stronger effects showed up in people walking 125 minutes or more per day.

Dr Pocovi, who has researched preventing back pain, points out that keeping active does not need to be complicated. This new study backs up her message. Even a simple activity like walking can have a lasting effect on back health.

But walking does more than help with back pain. With growing rates of obesity and related health challenges, walking stands out as a useful, often overlooked way to manage weight.

Walking in Chiang Rai

In Chiang Rai and other cities, adding more steps to daily routines can help burn calories. A brisk 30-minute walk uses up around 150 calories, and walking longer or faster increases this amount. Unlike running or other high-impact exercises, walking is gentle on the joints, which makes it suitable for most ages and fitness levels.

Walking also helps keep muscle while losing weight, which supports a healthy metabolism. It helps with digestion, improves blood flow and heart function, and can boost energy levels.

Mental health also benefits from regular walking. Walking helps lower stress hormones like cortisol and triggers the release of endorphins, lifting mood. A better mood may help reduce emotional eating and support healthy habits. Good sleep, another effect of regular exercise, supports efforts to maintain a healthy weight.

Walking is easy to work into most people’s lives. There’s no need for special gym memberships or equipment. Walking can be done almost anywhere, whether in local parks, neighbourhood streets, or simply by choosing stairs instead of lifts. Dr Pocovi recommends increasing walking at a comfortable pace and breaking up the 100 minutes into shorter walks across the day, which works just as well as a single session.

In Chiang Rai, with its beautiful scenery and mild weather, walking daily could help many people move towards better health and less pain. Walking by the Kok River, through the busy markets, or around local temples, every walk builds towards better wellbeing.

This study shows that sometimes the simplest habits can make the biggest difference. While many look to complex treatments, regular walking stands out as an effective and easy way to prevent chronic low back pain and support weight management. For anyone ready to improve their health, putting on a pair of trainers and making time for a daily walk is a smart step forward.

