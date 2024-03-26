Connect with us

Mahindra XUV 200 Price: A Starting Price of Rs. 7.95 lakhs
News

Mahindra XUV 200 Price: A Starting Price of Rs. 7.95 lakhs

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Mahindra XUV 200 Price: A Starting Price of Rs. 7.95 lakhs

(CTN News) – The Mahindra XUV 200 is a stylish, powerful, and affordable SUV perfect for active individuals. In addition to its bold design, powerful engine, and extensive list of features, the Mahindra XUV 200 is the perfect SUV for those who want to stand out. The XUV 200 keeps you comfortable and in control, regardless of whether you’re zipping through city traffic or taking the open road.

Because of its affordable price tag, the XUV 200 offers great value for your money. Is there anything you are waiting for? See the excitement for yourself when you take the wheel of the Mahindra XUV 200 today!

Price of Mahindra XUV 200 in India

Both petrol and diesel variants of Mahindra’s XUV 200 subcompact SUV are available in India. In terms of price, the petrol variant starts at 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel variant starts at 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The following are the Mahindra XUV 200 variants and their prices in India:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom)
W4 Petrol ₹7.95 lakh
W6 Petrol ₹8.82 lakh
W8 Petrol ₹9.82 lakh
W4 Diesel ₹8.75 lakh
W6 Diesel ₹9.62 lakh
W8 Diesel ₹10.62 lakh
W8 Diesel AT ₹11.57 lakh
W8 Option ₹11.12 lakh
W8 Option AT ₹12.22 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 200 price in all Indian states is as follows:

State Petrol Diesel
Andhra Pradesh ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh
Assam ₹8.30 lakh ₹9.09 lakh
Bihar ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh
Chhattisgarh ₹7.95 lakh ₹8.75 lakh
Delhi ₹8.10 lakh ₹8.90 lakh
Goa ₹8.25 lakh ₹9.05 lakh
Gujarat ₹8.00 lakh ₹8.79 lakh
Haryana ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh
Himachal Pradesh ₹8.25 lakh ₹9.05 lakh
Jammu and Kashmir ₹8.35 lakh ₹9.14 lakh
Jharkhand ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh
Karnataka ₹8.05 lakh ₹8.85 lakh
Kerala ₹8.35 lakh ₹9.14 lakh
Madhya Pradesh ₹7.95 lakh ₹8.75 lakh
Maharashtra ₹8.05 lakh ₹8.85 lakh
Manipur ₹8.60 lakh ₹9.39 lakh
Meghalaya ₹8.45 lakh ₹9.24 lakh
Mizoram ₹8.45 lakh ₹9.24 lakh
Nagaland ₹8.60 lakh ₹9.39 lakh
Odisha ₹8.06 lakh ₹8.86 lakh
Punjab ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh
Rajasthan ₹7.95 lakh ₹8.75 lakh
Sikkim ₹8.65 lakh ₹9.44 lakh
Tamil Nadu ₹8.20 lakh ₹9.00 lakh
Telangana ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh
Tripura ₹8.45 lakh ₹9.24 lakh
Uttar Pradesh ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh
West Bengal ₹8.15 lakh ₹8.95 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 200 comes in several colors

  • Fire Engine Red
  • Aquamarine Blue
  • Moondust Silver
  • Sangria Red
  • Fusion Black
  • Opalite White
  • Dusky Brown
  • Miami Blue
  • Radiant Red
  • Blazing Orange

XUV 200 Mahindra Mileage

Below is the mileage of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Mahindra XUV 200:

  • Gasoline: In the city, the Mahindra XUV 200 returns 15.5-18 km of mileage, while on the highway, it delivers 18-22 km.

  • XUV 200 Diesel: The Mahindra XUV 200’s diesel variant can achieve 18-20 kilometers per liter in the city and 22-25 kilometers per liter on the highway.

Top-speed Mahindra XUV 200

There is a difference in top speed between the variants and transmission types of the Mahindra XUV 200.

  • Mahindra XUV 200 petrol: The petrol version’s top speed is 160 kmph in manual transmission and 152 kmph in automatic transmission.

  • XUV 200 diesel: The diesel variant of the Mahindra XUV 200 has a top speed of 172 kmph with manual transmission and 165 kmph with automatic transmission.

XUV 200 dimensions by Mahindra

  • Length: 3995 mm
  • Width: 1821 mm
  • Height: 1667 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2600 mm
  • Ground clearance: 180 mm
  • Kerb weight: 1356 kg (petrol)/1425 kg (diesel)
  • Boot space: 333 liters

Specifications of the Mahindra XUV 200

Feature Petrol Diesel
Engine 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel
Power 110 horsepower 115 horsepower
Torque 190 Nm 300 Nm
Transmission 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic
Fuel economy 15-18 kmpl (city) / 18-22 kmpl (highway) 18-20 kmpl (city) / 22-25 kmpl (highway)
Dimensions 3995 mm x 1821 mm x 1667 mm 3995 mm x 1821 mm x 1667 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm 2600 mm
Ground clearance 180 mm 180 mm
Kerb weight 1356 kg 1425 kg
Boot space 333 liters 333 liters
Safety features Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist
Other features Touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, climate control, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and start Touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, climate control, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and start

The Mahindra XUV 200’s competitors

Competitors Price (Ex-Showroom)
Tata Nexon ₹7.05 lakh – ₹10.25 lakh
Hyundai Venue ₹6.99 lakh – ₹11.19 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹7.84 lakh – ₹11.49 lakh
Ford EcoSport ₹7.87 lakh – ₹11.99 lakh
Renault Duster ₹8.99 lakh – ₹12.65 lakh

Pros and Cons of Mahindra XUV 200

Pros:

  • Powerful engine

  • Comfortable ride

  • Stylish design

  • Good fuel economy

  • Long list of features

  • Affordable price

Cons:

  • Small boot space

  • Lack of rear legroom

  • No sunroof option

  • Not as spacious as some rivals

  • Build quality could be better

