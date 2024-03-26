Mahindra XUV 200 Price: A Starting Price of Rs. 7.95 lakhs

(CTN News) – The Mahindra XUV 200 is a stylish, powerful, and affordable SUV perfect for active individuals. In addition to its bold design, powerful engine, and extensive list of features, the Mahindra XUV 200 is the perfect SUV for those who want to stand out. The XUV 200 keeps you comfortable and in control, regardless of whether you’re zipping through city traffic or taking the open road.

Because of its affordable price tag, the XUV 200 offers great value for your money. Is there anything you are waiting for? See the excitement for yourself when you take the wheel of the Mahindra XUV 200 today!

Both petrol and diesel variants of Mahindra’s XUV 200 subcompact SUV are available in India. In terms of price, the petrol variant starts at 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel variant starts at 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The following are the Mahindra XUV 200 variants and their prices in India:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) W4 Petrol ₹7.95 lakh W6 Petrol ₹8.82 lakh W8 Petrol ₹9.82 lakh W4 Diesel ₹8.75 lakh W6 Diesel ₹9.62 lakh W8 Diesel ₹10.62 lakh W8 Diesel AT ₹11.57 lakh W8 Option ₹11.12 lakh W8 Option AT ₹12.22 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 200 price in all Indian states is as follows:

State Petrol Diesel Andhra Pradesh ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh Assam ₹8.30 lakh ₹9.09 lakh Bihar ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh Chhattisgarh ₹7.95 lakh ₹8.75 lakh Delhi ₹8.10 lakh ₹8.90 lakh Goa ₹8.25 lakh ₹9.05 lakh Gujarat ₹8.00 lakh ₹8.79 lakh Haryana ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh Himachal Pradesh ₹8.25 lakh ₹9.05 lakh Jammu and Kashmir ₹8.35 lakh ₹9.14 lakh Jharkhand ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh Karnataka ₹8.05 lakh ₹8.85 lakh Kerala ₹8.35 lakh ₹9.14 lakh Madhya Pradesh ₹7.95 lakh ₹8.75 lakh Maharashtra ₹8.05 lakh ₹8.85 lakh Manipur ₹8.60 lakh ₹9.39 lakh Meghalaya ₹8.45 lakh ₹9.24 lakh Mizoram ₹8.45 lakh ₹9.24 lakh Nagaland ₹8.60 lakh ₹9.39 lakh Odisha ₹8.06 lakh ₹8.86 lakh Punjab ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh Rajasthan ₹7.95 lakh ₹8.75 lakh Sikkim ₹8.65 lakh ₹9.44 lakh Tamil Nadu ₹8.20 lakh ₹9.00 lakh Telangana ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh Tripura ₹8.45 lakh ₹9.24 lakh Uttar Pradesh ₹8.01 lakh ₹8.80 lakh West Bengal ₹8.15 lakh ₹8.95 lakh

The Mahindra XUV 200 comes in several colors

Fire Engine Red

Aquamarine Blue

Moondust Silver

Sangria Red

Fusion Black

Opalite White

Dusky Brown

Miami Blue

Radiant Red

Blazing Orange

XUV 200 Mahindra Mileage

Below is the mileage of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Mahindra XUV 200:

Gasoline: In the city, the Mahindra XUV 200 returns 15.5-18 km of mileage, while on the highway, it delivers 18-22 km.

XUV 200 Diesel: The Mahindra XUV 200’s diesel variant can achieve 18-20 kilometers per liter in the city and 22-25 kilometers per liter on the highway.

Top-speed Mahindra XUV 200

There is a difference in top speed between the variants and transmission types of the Mahindra XUV 200.

Mahindra XUV 200 petrol: The petrol version’s top speed is 160 kmph in manual transmission and 152 kmph in automatic transmission.

XUV 200 diesel: The diesel variant of the Mahindra XUV 200 has a top speed of 172 kmph with manual transmission and 165 kmph with automatic transmission.

XUV 200 dimensions by Mahindra

Length: 3995 mm

3995 mm Width: 1821 mm

1821 mm Height: 1667 mm

1667 mm Wheelbase: 2600 mm

2600 mm Ground clearance: 180 mm

180 mm Kerb weight: 1356 kg (petrol)/1425 kg (diesel)

1356 kg (petrol)/1425 kg (diesel) Boot space: 333 liters

Specifications of the Mahindra XUV 200

Feature Petrol Diesel Engine 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel Power 110 horsepower 115 horsepower Torque 190 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic Fuel economy 15-18 kmpl (city) / 18-22 kmpl (highway) 18-20 kmpl (city) / 22-25 kmpl (highway) Dimensions 3995 mm x 1821 mm x 1667 mm 3995 mm x 1821 mm x 1667 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2600 mm Ground clearance 180 mm 180 mm Kerb weight 1356 kg 1425 kg Boot space 333 liters 333 liters Safety features Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist Other features Touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, climate control, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and start Touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, climate control, power windows and mirrors, keyless entry and start

The Mahindra XUV 200’s competitors

Competitors Price (Ex-Showroom) Tata Nexon ₹7.05 lakh – ₹10.25 lakh Hyundai Venue ₹6.99 lakh – ₹11.19 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹7.84 lakh – ₹11.49 lakh Ford EcoSport ₹7.87 lakh – ₹11.99 lakh Renault Duster ₹8.99 lakh – ₹12.65 lakh

Pros and Cons of Mahindra XUV 200

Pros:

Powerful engine

Comfortable ride

Stylish design

Good fuel economy

Long list of features

Affordable price

Cons:

Small boot space

Lack of rear legroom

No sunroof option

Not as spacious as some rivals

Build quality could be better

