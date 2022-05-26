Border Checkpoints in Mae Sai Chiang Rai to Reopen June 1st

As Thailand prepared to declare Covid-19 endemic, the Thai-Myanmar Township Border Committee (TBC) agreed to open the Mae Sai and other border checkpoints on June 1 to boost local economies and resume cross-border trade.

Border pass holders will access checkpoints in Chiang Khong, Mae Sai, and Chiang Saen districts.

Chiang Rai Friendship Bridges

The decision was made following a meeting attended by Chiang Rai Province governor Passakorn Boonyaluck, various agencies, TBC coordinators, and Myint Naing, the governor of Myanmar’s Tachileik province.

Also proposed by the committee were the opening of the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridges and the construction of five temporary border checkpoints in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai.

As part of an earlier agreement, Tachileik’s governor approved a test opening at the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to evaluate the risks associated with Covid-19 before opening fully on June 1.

Mr. Passakorn said the Covid-19 situation was under control in Chiang Rai. The province had more than 80% of its population vaccinated.

Chiang Rai is ready to receive visitors from neighboring countries and rebuild its post-pandemic economy.

Proof of Vaccination at Mae Sai Border

However, those with border passes need to show vaccine certification or ATK results or be placed in five-day quarantine. Those who wish to travel to another province in Thailand must have a passport and vaccination certificate.

Stateless travelers with border passes must be able to provide a vaccination certificate, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Thailand travelers with passports or border passes may show professional-use ATK results to cross the border.

On May 1, the CCSA opened 31 border checkpoints in 17 provinces. Several border crossing points were overwhelmed with visitors, especially in Songkhla and Satun provinces.