News

Laos Military Base Attack on Chiang Rai Border Leaves 3 Dead, 13 Injured

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Soldiers Chiang Rai laos
The Park Chief, Thanitpong Rattanapol, has announced the temporary closure of the Phu Chi Fa viewpoint starting from May 5th, 2025

CHIANG RAI – Reports from Bokeo province in Laos confirm a recent armed clash at the border area near Doi Pha Tang and Phu Chi Fa. Fighting erupted between Lao soldiers and an unidentified group at the Phu Pha Mon base, opposite Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai.

Thai military forces report the gunfire has now stopped, but the area remains tense and under tight control.

The incident began on May 3 and 4. Stray bullets from the fighting crossed over, hitting rooftops in Rom Fa Pha Mon village, Wiang Kaen district, but no one on the Thai side was hurt. Local authorities have since suspended all cross-border activities until the situation is stable.

Wiang Kaen district chief Supoj Langkawiranan reported that while gunfire has stopped, authorities are still cautious. No Thai residents were injured, and there have been no refugees crossing over from Laos.

The cause of the clash remains unknown, and Lao officials have not provided any details.

Bunterng Kheruwong, a resort owner on Phu Chi Fa, said the temporary closure of Phu Chi Fa National Park has affected tourism, but only slightly, since it’s the low season. He expects more impact if such events occur during winter, the peak travel period.

Phu Chi Fa sits on a high cliff, some distance from the actual conflict, so risks remain low for now. Locals hope the situation settles before the next tourist season.

Recent updates show the fighting in Laos happened at several points, mainly at the Phu Pha Mon military base in a remote, forested, mountainous area. The attackers, believed to outnumber the Lao troops, launched their assault on May 3.

The clash left two to three Lao soldiers dead and 14 injured. The Lao military responded with reinforcements, including armoured vehicles and helicopters. As of now, Lao authorities have not fully regained control of the area, and the group behind the attack remains unidentified.

Some suspect it could be an armed ethnic group that has opposed the Lao government for years, possibly linked to the drug trade. No official statements have been released, so details are still unclear.

Related News:

Chiang Rai’s View Point Phu Chi Fa Closed Due to Border Clashes in Laos

Million Dollar Ferrari F8 Tributo Destroyed in Fiery Crash in Bangkok
Bangkok Hotel Deaths of Six Vietnamese Tourists a Murder Suicide
Thailand Implements Plastic Scrap Import Ban in 2025
Chiang Rai Police Clampdown on Burning to Prevent PM2.5 Pollution
Thailand and China Crack Down on Scam Call Centers in Myanmar
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Soldiers Chiang Rai laos Chiang Rai’s View Point Phu Chi Fa Closed Due to Border Clashes in Laos
Next Article Chiang Rai’s Rivers Threatened By Arsenic Contamination Chiang Rai’s Rivers Threatened By Arsenic Contamination from Myanmar Gold Mines

Soi Dog

Trending News

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 67 Pope
Philippines Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle a Front Runner for Pope
News Asia
Vatican Conclave Seeks New Pope
Vatican Conclave Seeks New Pope Amid Global Anticipation
World News
Brazilian Tourists Caught With 7.4 Kg of Cocaine
Brazilian Tourists Caught With 7.4 Kg of Cocaine at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
Crime
Chiang Rai’s Rivers Threatened By Arsenic Contamination
Chiang Rai’s Rivers Threatened By Arsenic Contamination from Myanmar Gold Mines
Chiang Rai News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App