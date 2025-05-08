Laos Military Base Attack on Chiang Rai Border Leaves 3 Dead, 13 Injured

CHIANG RAI – Reports from Bokeo province in Laos confirm a recent armed clash at the border area near Doi Pha Tang and Phu Chi Fa. Fighting erupted between Lao soldiers and an unidentified group at the Phu Pha Mon base, opposite Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai.

Thai military forces report the gunfire has now stopped, but the area remains tense and under tight control.

The incident began on May 3 and 4. Stray bullets from the fighting crossed over, hitting rooftops in Rom Fa Pha Mon village, Wiang Kaen district, but no one on the Thai side was hurt. Local authorities have since suspended all cross-border activities until the situation is stable.

Wiang Kaen district chief Supoj Langkawiranan reported that while gunfire has stopped, authorities are still cautious. No Thai residents were injured, and there have been no refugees crossing over from Laos.

The cause of the clash remains unknown, and Lao officials have not provided any details.

Bunterng Kheruwong, a resort owner on Phu Chi Fa, said the temporary closure of Phu Chi Fa National Park has affected tourism, but only slightly, since it’s the low season. He expects more impact if such events occur during winter, the peak travel period.

Phu Chi Fa sits on a high cliff, some distance from the actual conflict, so risks remain low for now. Locals hope the situation settles before the next tourist season.

Recent updates show the fighting in Laos happened at several points, mainly at the Phu Pha Mon military base in a remote, forested, mountainous area. The attackers, believed to outnumber the Lao troops, launched their assault on May 3.

The clash left two to three Lao soldiers dead and 14 injured. The Lao military responded with reinforcements, including armoured vehicles and helicopters. As of now, Lao authorities have not fully regained control of the area, and the group behind the attack remains unidentified.

Some suspect it could be an armed ethnic group that has opposed the Lao government for years, possibly linked to the drug trade. No official statements have been released, so details are still unclear.

