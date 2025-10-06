Lampang School Dismisses Teacher Who Assaulted 7-Year-Old Student

LAMPANG – The director of the Lampang Primary Educational Service Area Office has ordered the immediate transfer of a male teacher accused of assaulting a 7-year-old pupil. The teacher will report to the Office of the Basic Education Commission, District in Lampang, while a fact-finding inquiry gets underway.

The case concerns a class teacher who allegedly hit the pupil across both cheeks with a metal ruler, slapped his mouth, pinched his neck, and forced him to clean a toilet. The incident took place on 2 October, according to the child’s account to the police.

The matter came to light on 3 October when Suraporn Chanthathop, a deputy subdistrict headman in Na Sak, noticed the boy had not attended school and saw bruising on his face. He first suspected domestic abuse and asked the village head to check on the child and his mother.

It was then learned that the injuries were caused by the teacher. A report was filed at Mae Moh Police Station in Lampang.

On 5 October, Thanayuth Khampira, deputy director of the Lampang Primary Educational Service Office, visited the family with staff to offer support and gather information. He confirmed the transfer order takes effect on 6 October.

He added that a committee will review the facts. The evidence and witnesses sit within a small circle, so the initial inquiry should be swift. Once complete, the case will move into a formal disciplinary process with set timelines.

Any decision to suspend the teaching licence rests with the Teachers Council of Thailand. If the council issues an order, it will be sent to OBEC and then to the district office for acknowledgement. This follows a separate track from the district office’s internal measures.

The Lampang Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security has also visited the family. Officials brought snacks and food for the child and collected background details to support further assistance.

Teacher-student abuse in Thailand includes sexual assault, physical violence, and corporal punishment. Although corporal punishment has been banned since 2000, backed by the 2003 Child Protection Act and updates in 2022, such incidents still occur. The problem is tied to cultural norms, weak oversight, and poor enforcement.

High-profile cases, especially those involving foreign teachers at international schools, have drawn attention from abroad. Local cases show deeper faults across public and private schools. Data from organizations such as ECPAT highlights ongoing gaps in child protection. Mandatory background checks for foreign teachers were introduced only in 2015.

Below is a summary of verified cases from 2023 to 2025

Date Location Description Outcome/Source August 2025 Suphan Buri American English teacher Majit (Indian-American) was arrested for repeatedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old female student in his classroom over a year (July 2024–August 2025). CCTV evidence confirmed incidents in front of other students. Visa revoked; under investigation for prior offences. Transferred to Mueang Suphan Buri Police. Community demands stricter foreign teacher vetting. August 2025 Uthai Thani A 17-year-old student assaulted a female math teacher after receiving 90% on a midterm (lost 2 marks). The student punched, kicked, and slapped her, motivated by police academy admission goals. Student charged under Child and Juvenile Law; teacher injured. The video went viral, sparking debates on student stress. June 2025 Unspecified (TICAC task force) Thai teacher arrested after coercing a 9-year-old boy into explicit acts, filming and uploading CSAM online. Raid seized 20,000 CSAM files, including footage of male students. A 15-year-old boy was removed from his home. Assisted by Destiny Rescue and Our Rescue, the suspect claimed “adoption” but faced charges. Highlights online exploitation risks. February 2025 Lampang A teacher assaulted a 7-year-old boy with lung issues as punishment (forced running laps), leading to his death in July 2024. In a related October 2025 case, another teacher beat a 7-year-old boy (hit 14 times with a metal ruler, pinched 10 times, slapped 10 times) over stolen marshmallows. Parents rejected the apology; community support raised funds. Teacher faces charges; prior history of locking students uncovered. December 2024 Phitsanulok/Bangkok Teacher “Tee” (Danudet) was sentenced to 111 years, 216 months for grooming and sexually abusing an underage boy; he conspired with a modelling agency to abuse up to 1,000 minors. Police found 500,000+ CSAM images. Ordered to pay 2.1 million baht in compensation to 8 victims; convicted on 60 counts. Linked to broader trafficking probe. February 2024 Pathum Thani/Chiang Mai British teacher David Brown (49, from Tyneside)was arrested for sexually abusing at least four girls (7–8 years old) at Siam International School during “extra lessons.” Lured them to his office. In custody since January 24, 2024; school fees ~300,000 baht/year. Separate case: Another British teacher, “Tyler” (38) arrested for 2014–2015 assaults on a 16-year-old in Phuket. September 2024 Bangkok American teacher Robert Leroy Keller (41) was arrested for indecency with an underage student; he took her to his condo. Denies charges. Bang Khae district police investigation; part of a pattern of foreign teacher cases. January 2024 Nakhon Ratchasima Female deputy director accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. Probe ongoing; raises questions on female perpetrators and school safety. 2023 (reported 2024) Bangkok American TikTok teacher Luke Rockwell was arrested for sex with a 16-year-old he met online. Released on bail; charged with luring a minor. Account (1.3M followers) went private.

These cases underscore the need for cultural shifts and robust safeguards.

Perpetrators face charges under the Penal Code (age of consent: 15, with close-in-age exemptions) and the Child Protection Act. Sentences can exceed 100 years, but enforcement varies. Immigration revokes visas for foreigners deemed “dangerous.”

The Education Ministry bans physical punishment and mandates reporting. Schools like those in the cases above have suspended staff and installed CCTV. NGOs like ECPAT and Destiny Rescue aid rescue and trauma care.

