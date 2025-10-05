Teacher Begs for Forgiveness After Assaulting 7-Year-Old Student

LAMPANG – A school teacher accused of striking a 7-year-old boy with a metal ruler, slapping his mouth, pinching his neck, and forcing him to clean a toilet because the boy ate a marshmallow from the teacher’s desk. His mother said she had no money to give him for school that day.

The boy, a pupil at Ban Mae Chang School in Na Sak, Mae Mo district, told reporters about the punishment. Four days later, his face still showed red bruises. He has become fearful, withdrawn, and refuses to return to school because he is scared of being hit again.

Local leaders urged the family to seek medical care. The mother took her son to the hospital, then filed a complaint at Mae Mo Police Station on 3 Oct for assault.

On Friday, Mr Siamrat Kulpradit, Director of the Office of Primary Educational Service in Lampang, told reporters by phone that his office had received a preliminary report. An inquiry is being set up.

As the community wants the teacher removed, the office may temporarily reassign him to the area office during the investigation to ease tension and avoid conflict.

The school teacher, referred to as “Teacher A”, visited the child’s home with his mother and relatives. They arrived with a gift basket. The teacher covered up with long clothing and a hat to hide his face, then left quickly once he realized reporters were nearby.

The child’s mother, identified as “Da”, said the teacher knelt to apologize and even slapped his own face three times. He asked her to withdraw the complaint. She refused, stating she would pursue the case to the end and wants him dismissed.

She added that when she mentioned calling the press, the teacher’s mother replied that she did not want to meet reporters or give any interviews. They then left in a hurry, saying they would come back another time.

After the case went public, there was widespread criticism. Monks and residents visited the family, bringing snacks, supplies, and study funds. The family is poor, and the mother is a single parent.

Some people brought several boxes of marshmallows, tasted them for the cameras, and joked about whether they would be hit by a teacher. Many said the child was wrong to take the snack, but there are many ways to discipline a pupil without violence.

Local leaders also asked those who want to help the family not to transfer money to any bank account. No donation account has been opened.

Corporal Punishment by Teachers in Thai Schools

In Thailand, teachers hitting students, often called corporal punishment, has long cultural roots. It is now illegal in all schools and childcare settings. Bans came in from 2000 for schools, then the 2003 Child Protection Act, with updates in 2005 and 2022. Despite this, the practice still appears common.

Surveys suggest that 60 to 70 percent of students face some form of physical punishment. This can include being struck with rulers, sticks, or hands for small mistakes, like talking in class, wrong answers, or breaking grooming rules. Old beliefs about spare the rod and spoil the child, weak enforcement, and a strict school hierarchy all feed this persistence. Teachers often hold near-absolute authority.

Some argue it keeps order and boosts discipline. Evidence from child rights groups tells a different story. It is linked to trauma, poor grades, and repeated violence.

A 2019 survey found that many Thai parents accept mild smacking. Slapping the palm is the most common method used at home. Many teachers share this view, saying physical correction helps manage overcrowded classes of 40 to 50 students.

International organizations, including WHO and UNICEF, condemn corporal punishment as a breach of children’s rights. They link it to higher aggression, low self-esteem, and more dropouts. Reform advocates, such as TDRI, call for teacher training on child rights and stronger community oversight in schools.

Progress needs clear practice in classrooms, better reporting, and support for positive discipline. Students learn best in safe, respectful schools. Parents, teachers, and officials all have a role to play.

Notable Incidents

High-profile cases highlight the issue’s severity, often sparking public outrage and protests:

July 2024 : A 7-year-old boy with lung issues died after a teacher forced him to run laps as punishment. The school denied responsibility, blaming his health, amid calls for ministerial accountability.

: A 7-year-old boy with lung issues died after a teacher forced him to run laps as punishment. The school denied responsibility, blaming his health, amid calls for ministerial accountability. 2021 : Six teachers at a Bangkok-area private school surrendered to police after videos showed kindergarteners being thrown to the floor, hit, and suffocated with plastic bags. This fueled the “Bad Student” youth movement’s anti-authoritarian protests.

: Six teachers at a Bangkok-area private school surrendered to police after videos showed kindergarteners being thrown to the floor, hit, and suffocated with plastic bags. This fueled the “Bad Student” youth movement’s anti-authoritarian protests. 2022 : An 11-year-old boy in Ubon Ratchathani was beaten six times on the legs with a stick for refusing a forced haircut.

: An 11-year-old boy in Ubon Ratchathani was beaten six times on the legs with a stick for refusing a forced haircut. 2020 : A 6th-grade girl in Nakhon Nayok needed stitches after a teacher struck her head with a stick for copying homework.

: A 6th-grade girl in Nakhon Nayok needed stitches after a teacher struck her head with a stick for copying homework. 2013-2023 Accounts: Foreign teachers and Reddit users describe routine slaps or ruler whacks in classrooms, with students sometimes requesting it from lenient instructors.

These incidents, frequently captured on video and shared online, have amplified calls for reform, but many go unreported due to fear of retaliation.

