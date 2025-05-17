Turmoil Breaks-Out in Tak Province After Karen Forces Overrun Myanmar Army Base

TAK – Chaos broke out at a border school in Tha Song Yang in western Thailand’s Tak province, after fighting erupted near the Thai-Myanmar border. The school’s management announced an indefinite delay to the new term for safety reasons.

The move followed a major assault by Karen fighters, who attacked a Myanmar military outpost less than a kilometre from the Thai border, using drones to drop bombs and engaging in heavy gunfire through the night. By morning, the Karen forces had taken control of the base.

On 16 May, local reporters described the situation as the most tense in weeks. Karen fighters from the KNU and allied groups surrounded the Myanmar Army’s 24th Battalion base in Mokui Lu, a village just across the border from Mae La Tai in Tak province.

The outpost sits about a kilometre from the Thai line.

The attack started with Karen troops sending drones carrying explosives over the Myanmar base. Bombs landed with precision, shaking homes on the Thai side. This was followed by sustained gunfire and grenade launches from the Karen side.

Myanmar soldiers responded with heavy weapons, leading to fierce clashes that lasted for hours. People living in Mae La village on the Thai side took shelter as gunfire and explosions echoed through the night.

Thai soldiers, border patrol police, and local officials increased patrols and security measures along the border, making sure residents remained safe.

Because of the fighting, two local schools—Ban Mae Sala and Ban Mae Ok Pharue—postponed their first term of the new school year. Both schools are close to the border and the conflict zone. The delay was put in place to protect students and teachers.

Reports now confirm that Karen troops successfully seized the Myanmar Army’s 24th Battalion command post. Clearing operations are underway as the area is littered with landmines.

Meanwhile, 414 Myanmar nationals, mostly women and children, have crossed into Thailand to seek safety. They are staying at two temporary shelters: 159 people at Wat Mae La and 255 at the Mae Ok Pharue monastery, both in Tha Song Yang.

Thai security forces, including army special task units and border patrol, have been deployed to support and protect these refugees and uphold humanitarian standards.

Officials are closely watching the situation. If the fighting calms, many displaced people may choose to return home. For now, the focus remains on safety and ongoing monitoring of the border area.

