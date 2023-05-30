Japan is on High-alert After North Korea Announced the Launch of a Spy Satellite

(CTN NEWS) – Japan has activated its ballistic missile defenses in reaction to North Korea’s announcement that it plans to launch a satellite.

Japan has also threatened to destroy any projectile that threatens its territory if it is fired upon. The information received from North Korea disclosed that the launch is planned to occur between the dates of May 31 and June 11.

The secretive country asserts that Korea has successfully constructed its first military surveillance satellite, and its leader Kim Jong Un has given his blessing for the final preparations.

This action is the most recent development in North Korea’s ongoing sequence of missile launches and weapons tests, which most recently included testing a brand-new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Japanese Ministry of Defence anticipates that the rocket carrying the satellite will follow a trajectory over the country’s southwest island chain, much like the one that was followed during the launch in 2016.

Analysts believe that the launch of this new satellite is part of North Korea’s ongoing attempts to improve its skills in the field of surveillance technology.

These efforts, which also involve deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), are designed to boost the country’s ability to engage in aerial combat.

In response to the potential danger, Japan’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement saying that they would take decisive action against any ballistic or other missiles confirmed to land in their territory.

The declaration was in response to the fact that the United States could launch ballistic missiles against Japan.

The nation’s missile defense systems, including the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) and the Patriot Missile PAC-3, will be implemented to intercept and destroy any missiles launched from North Korea.

North Korea has notified Japan it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days

The planned launch by North Korea was strongly opposed by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, who emphasized that it would be a significant violation of resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council that condemn North Korea’s nuclear and missile operations.

Kishida’s office took to Twitter to announce that Japan would work with the United States, South Korea, and other nations to collect and examine information linked to the launch.

The office also strongly urged North Korea to stop proceeding with the launch.

The United States of America has also issued a reaction, in which a spokeswoman for the State Department said that any launch conducted by North Korea utilizing ballistic missile technology, even for satellite purposes, would violate various resolutions passed by the United Nations.

The spokesperson issued a call to North Korea, urging the country to stop engaging in any additional illegal behaviour and to instead engage in serious and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

South Korea joined the worldwide outcry, characterizing North Korea’s plan as “illegal” and warning there would be consequences if it went ahead.

South Korea, Japan, and the United States participated in a three-way telephone conference to discuss coordinating a unified response to North Korea’s actions.

The discussion was arranged at the request of South Korea, Japan, and the United States. Analysts think there is little leverage left to dissuade North Korea from continuing with the launch, despite the worries and pleadings from Japan and South Korea.

The official media of North Korea has already denounced the plans of Japan, South Korea, and the United States to share real-time data on the launches of missiles, characterizing these efforts as “sinister measures” aimed at increasing the degree of military cooperation between the four countries.

