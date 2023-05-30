Connect with us

News

Japan is on High-alert After North Korea Announced the Launch of a Spy Satellite
Advertisement

News

China Sends its First Civilian Astronaut into Space, Shenzhou-16

News

UK Implements Export Bar on Tipu Sultan's £2 Million Flintlock Gun

News

A New Deal for Highly Taxed Graduates in the UK: Reimagining the Future

News

China's Youth Unemployment Crisis: Addressing Underemployment and Economic Mismatch

News

Here’s What's in the US Debt Ceiling Deal?

News News Asia

Philippines Evacuates Thousands as Super Typhoon Mawar Approaches

News World News

Canadian Matthew Dupre Extradited to Thailand to Face Murder Charge

News

Memorial Day: America's Transcendent Holiday

News

Former Canadian Soldier Extradited to Thailand over Criminal Gang Member in Phuket

News

An Apartment Building Collapses In Davenport, Lowa, Saving 8 People

News

Urgent Call for Monkeypox Vaccinations as UK Cases Rise: UKHSA

News

China to Send its First Civilian Astronaut into Space on Tuesday

News

Shanghai Records Hottest May Day in 100 Years, Highlighting Global Warming Impact

News

Phuket Health Officials Enhance COVID Vaccination Communication and Boosters for High-Risk Groups

News

The Proposal to Reclassify Cannabis in Thailand: Implications for the Growing Industry

News

The True Story of The Three Little Pigs - Children Stories

News

President Biden Urges Bipartisan Budget Agreement for Economic Progress

News

Pakistan Economy Contracts to 0.29% GDP Growth, Down from 6.10%

News

U.S. Strongly Opposes China's Ban on Micron Technology

News

Japan is on High-alert After North Korea Announced the Launch of a Spy Satellite

Published

43 seconds ago

on

Japan is on High-alert After North Korea Announced the Launch of a Spy Satellite

(CTN NEWS) –   Japan has activated its ballistic missile defenses in reaction to North Korea’s announcement that it plans to launch a satellite.

Japan has also threatened to destroy any projectile that threatens its territory if it is fired upon. The information received from North Korea disclosed that the launch is planned to occur between the dates of May 31 and June 11.

The secretive country asserts that Korea has successfully constructed its first military surveillance satellite, and its leader Kim Jong Un has given his blessing for the final preparations.

This action is the most recent development in North Korea’s ongoing sequence of missile launches and weapons tests, which most recently included testing a brand-new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Japanese Ministry of Defence anticipates that the rocket carrying the satellite will follow a trajectory over the country’s southwest island chain, much like the one that was followed during the launch in 2016.

Analysts believe that the launch of this new satellite is part of North Korea’s ongoing attempts to improve its skills in the field of surveillance technology.

These efforts, which also involve deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), are designed to boost the country’s ability to engage in aerial combat.

In response to the potential danger, Japan’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement saying that they would take decisive action against any ballistic or other missiles confirmed to land in their territory.

The declaration was in response to the fact that the United States could launch ballistic missiles against Japan.

The nation’s missile defense systems, including the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) and the Patriot Missile PAC-3, will be implemented to intercept and destroy any missiles launched from North Korea.

North Korea has notified Japan it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days

North Korea has notified Japan it plans to launch a satellite in the coming days

The planned launch by North Korea was strongly opposed by the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, who emphasized that it would be a significant violation of resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council that condemn North Korea’s nuclear and missile operations.

Kishida’s office took to Twitter to announce that Japan would work with the United States, South Korea, and other nations to collect and examine information linked to the launch.

The office also strongly urged North Korea to stop proceeding with the launch.

The United States of America has also issued a reaction, in which a spokeswoman for the State Department said that any launch conducted by North Korea utilizing ballistic missile technology, even for satellite purposes, would violate various resolutions passed by the United Nations.

The spokesperson issued a call to North Korea, urging the country to stop engaging in any additional illegal behaviour and to instead engage in serious and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

South Korea joined the worldwide outcry, characterizing North Korea’s plan as “illegal” and warning there would be consequences if it went ahead.

South Korea, Japan, and the United States participated in a three-way telephone conference to discuss coordinating a unified response to North Korea’s actions.

The discussion was arranged at the request of South Korea, Japan, and the United States. Analysts think there is little leverage left to dissuade North Korea from continuing with the launch, despite the worries and pleadings from Japan and South Korea.

The official media of North Korea has already denounced the plans of Japan, South Korea, and the United States to share real-time data on the launches of missiles, characterizing these efforts as “sinister measures” aimed at increasing the degree of military cooperation between the four countries.

 Related CTN News:

Biden Calls Erdogan, Mentions F-16s, and Discusses Sweden

China Sends its First Civilian Astronaut into Space, Shenzhou-16

According to Doctors, This is The Most Dangerous Virus You’ve Never Heard of HMPV
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs