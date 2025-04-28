Donald Trump vs. 60 Minutes: Battle for the Soul of American Media.

(CTN News) – The “enemy of the people” designation of the US media has defined Donald Trump’s second term, generating concerns about press freedoms and the independence of billionaires who control huge periodicals and want to be close to the president.

An American media conglomerate and the White House are fighting over a multibillion-dollar Wall Street deal involving one of its primary television networks’ corporate owners.

The dispute over CBS’s 60 Minutes combines Edward R. Murrow, whose reporting on Senator Joseph McCarthy’s communism inquiry inspired Good Night, and Good Luck, and Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America” for two decades.

A long-time 60 Minutes executive producer resigned last week, alleging pressure from a parent company that resolved Donald Trump’s lawsuit over a Kamala Harris presidential campaign interview. Shari Redstone wants federal authority to sell Paramount to Skydance.

Donald Trump’s claims appear to have been denied by legal experts and staff.

I realized I couldn’t run the show anymore. The New York Times states that 37-year CBS News veteran Bill Owens told colleagues to choose 60 Minutes and audiences. After fighting for our program and principles, I’m departing to help the show.

The resignation raises concerns about Donald Trump authoritarian deeds and executive orders damaging US democracy by hurting major news media, law firms, and a university.

“The news organization would effectively work for them,” said Northwestern law professor Heidi Kitrosser.

The 1968 series 60 Minutes became popular. It covered the tobacco industry, Bill Clinton’s supposed girlfriend, My Lai, and Andy Rooney’s cheery monthly show. Few minutes.

USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism Marty Kaplan, Norman Lear chair in entertainment, media, and society, says, “Its ratings performance convinced CBS and the other networks that TV news could draw viewers and make money, just because it had famous journalists and a stopwatch.

Israel-Gaza war issues were addressed more clearly in October 2024.

Donald Trump sued the network for $10 billion for interview-related election meddling. The lawsuit claimed the item was meant to “confuse, deceive, and mislead the public” and “tip the scales in favour of the Democratic party.”

In March, Paramount dismissed the complaint as a “affront to the First Amendment and is without basis in law or fact”. Kitrosser said the lawsuit had “absolutely no merit” because the first amendment guarantees the “ability of the people to speak about matters of public importance and to speak about those who govern them”.

She claimed newspapers edit interviews for time and consistency. “Trump himself benefits very much from news editing that cuts down on ‘word salads,'” he said.

The Times reported that Redstone, who stands to make billions, pressured Paramount’s board to settle with Trump. Donald Trump-appointed FCC chairman Brendan Carr must approve the deal.

“The only reason to settle this case would be to bribe the administration for favourable treatment, whether it be regarding the merger or any other business that the CBS parent company might have in front of the administration,” Seth Stern of FOPF.

Owens was apprehensive when Redstone demanded 60 Minutes Trump stuff, Semafor said.

Owens cried and stated, “It’s clear that I’ve become the problem,” in a CBS interview with Anderson Cooper, Lesley Stahl, and Scott Pelley. Status is corporate.

“I truly, really, really think this will provide a time for the company to consider how we run, the way we’ve always run, and let us run like that,” adds. Businesses want Donald Trump to preserve subsidies and public building access.

Legal companies paying $940 million in pro bono work for Trump and not considering race in recruiting were other agreements.

In an interview, Stephanopoulos stated a jury found the president “liable for rape” when they held him liable for sexual assault. ABC News and Stephanopoulos will pay $15 million to Trump’s charity and museum to settle

Kitrosser considered that case weak.

“I see them as shakedowns rather than legal settlements,” he

Harvard sued Donald Trump for threatening to review $9 billion in government funds for noncompliance. Owens and others left because supervisors supported the president.

Stern of the Free Press Foundation thinks Trump’s arrangement does not protect businesses. The FCC investigated ABC for “promoting invidious forms of DEI discrimination” in March.

Stern said Trump’s submission failed. “He’ll be at your door next day with hands out.”

SOURCE: TG

